Lg G6 Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

LG G6

LG G6 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 55,000 in India with 13 MP + 13 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 MSM8996 Pro Processor , 3300 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on LG G6 from HT Tech. Buy LG G6 now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
LGG6_Display_5.7inches(14.48cm)
LGG6_FrontCamera_5MP
LGG6_Ram_4GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P29800/heroimage/109652-v1-lg-g6-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_LGG6_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P29800/heroimage/109652-v1-lg-g6-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_LGG6_4
Key Specs
₹55,000
64 GB
5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 MSM8996 Pro
13 MP + 13 MP
5 MP
3300 mAh
Android v7.0 (Nougat)
4 GB
LG G6 Price in India

The starting price for the LG G6 in India is Rs. 55,000.  This is the LG G6 base model with 4 GB RAM and ...Read More

The starting price for the LG G6 in India is Rs. 55,000.  This is the LG G6 base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Blue, White, Astro Black and Ice Platinum.

LG G6

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Blue, White, Astro Black, Ice Platinum
Lg G6 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 13 MP + 13 MP
  • 5 MP
  • 3300 mAh
  • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 MSM8996 Pro
Battery
  • Up to 136 Hours(3G)
  • Up to 14 Hours(3G)
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
  • 3300 mAh
  • No
  • Yes, Quick, v3.0
Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
  • Single
  • IMX258, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
  • 5 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(18 mm focal length)
  • 4160 x 3120 Pixels
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Laser autofocus
  • Yes
  • Digital Zoom Optical Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • No
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
Design
  • Case: Metal Back: Metal
  • 7.9 mm
  • Dust proof
  • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
  • Blue, White, Astro Black, Ice Platinum
  • 163 grams
  • 148.9 mm
  • 71.9 mm
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes
  • 18:9
  • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
  • 565 ppi
  • 78.32 %
  • IPS LCD
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
General
  • April 25, 2017 (Official)
  • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
  • LG UI
  • LG
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v4.2
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
Performance
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 MSM8996 Pro
  • LPDDR4
  • Adreno 530
  • 4 GB
  • Quad core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo + 1.6 GHz, Dual core, Kryo)
  • 64 bit
Sensors
  • Rear
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 2 TB
  • Up to 51.4 GB
  • Yes
  • 64 GB
Lg G6 FAQs

What is the price of the Lg G6 in India?

Lg G6 price in India at 22,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 MSM8996 Pro; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3300 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Lg G6?

How many colors are available in Lg G6?

How long does the Lg G6 last?

What is the Lg G6 Battery Capacity?

Is Lg G6 Waterproof?

