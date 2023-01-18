 Lg K10 16gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    LG K10 16GB

    LG K10 16GB

    LG K10 16GB is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 13,499 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2300 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on LG K10 16GB from HT Tech. Buy LG K10 16GB now with free delivery.
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Lg K10 16gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2300 mAh
    • 5.3 inches (13.46 cm)
    • 5 MP
    • 13 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 2300 mAh
    • Yes
    • No
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 5 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera
    • F2.4
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • No
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • 4 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes
    • CMOS image sensor
    • No
    Design
    • 8.8 mm
    • 146.6 mm
    • 140 grams
    • Gold, White, Titan
    • 74.8 mm
    Display
    • 5.3 inches (13.46 cm)
    • 70.45 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • IPS LCD
    • 277 ppi
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    General
    • LG
    • No
    • K10 16GB
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • April 18, 2016 (Official)
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, RDS, Recording option, Stereo FM
    • Yes
    • Yes, RDS, Recording option, Stereo FM
    Network & Connectivity
    • No
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.1
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Adreno 306
    • 2 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 MSM8916
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Up to 11.7 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 16 GB
    Lg K10 16gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Lg K10 16Gb in India?

    Lg K10 16Gb price in India at 6,980 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 MSM8916; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2300 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lg K10 16Gb?

    How many colors are available in Lg K10 16Gb?

    What is the Lg K10 16Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Lg K10 16Gb Waterproof?

    View More

    Lg K10 16gb