 Lg Wing Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Lg Phones LG Wing

    LG Wing

    LG Wing is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 80,000 in India with 64 MP + 13 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 2.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 475) Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on LG Wing from HT Tech. Buy LG Wing now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35173/heroimage/140182-v2-lg-wing-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35173/images/Design/140182-v2-lg-wing-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35173/images/Design/140182-v2-lg-wing-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35173/images/Design/140182-v2-lg-wing-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35173/images/Design/140182-v2-lg-wing-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹80,000
    128 GB
    6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 2.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 475)
    64 MP + 13 MP + 12 MP
    32 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹80,000
    128 GB
    6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
    64 MP + 13 MP + 12 MP
    4000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lg Wing Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4000 mAh
    • 32 MP
    • 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
    • 64 MP + 13 MP + 12 MP
    Battery
    • Yes
    • 01h 25m 11s
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes, Quick, v4.0, 25W
    • 4000 mAh
    • Yes
    • No
    Camera
    • Pop-Up
    • F1.8
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • Yes
    • 32 MP f/1.9, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 2.8" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Single
    • F1.9
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • Aurora Gray, Illusion Sky
    • 10.9 mm
    • 74.5 mm
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • Dust proof
    • 169.5 mm
    • Yes, Splash proof, IP54
    • 260 grams
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • P-OLED
    • 1080 x 2460 pixels
    • 87.09 %
    • 60 Hz
    • Yes
    • 395 ppi
    • 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
    • 20.5:9
    General
    • November 9, 2020 (Official)
    • Yes
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • Wing
    • LG
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v5.1
    • Head: 1.080 W/kg, Body: 0.506 W/kg
    • Yes
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes
    • 5G Bands: FDD N2 / N5 TDD N66 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 8 GB
    • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 2.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 475)
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
    • Adreno 620
    • 22.0 s
    • 64 bit
    • 7 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 64MP + 13MP + 12MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 2 TB
    • 128 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Lg Wing FAQs

    What is the price of the Lg Wing in India?

    Lg Wing price in India at 39,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (64 MP + 13 MP + 12 MP), Front Camera (32 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lg Wing?

    How many colors are available in Lg Wing?

    What is the Lg Wing Battery Capacity?

    Is Lg Wing Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Lg Wing