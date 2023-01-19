Lg Wing Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

What is the price of the Lg Wing in India?
Lg Wing price in India at 39,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (64 MP + 13 MP + 12 MP), Front Camera (32 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
