Lyf F1s Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Lyf F1S Lyf F1S is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 10,099 in India with 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A72 + 1.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lyf F1S from HT Tech. Buy Lyf F1S now with free delivery.