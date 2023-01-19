 Lyf F1s Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lyf F1S

    Lyf F1S is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 10,099 in India with 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A72 + 1.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lyf F1S from HT Tech. Buy Lyf F1S now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹10,099
    32 GB
    5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A72 + 1.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    16 MP
    5 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Key Specs
    ₹10,099
    32 GB
    5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    16 MP
    3000 mAh
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lyf F1s Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3000 mAh
    • 16 MP
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • 3000 mAh
    • Up to 11.5 Hours(4G)
    • Yes
    • No
    • Up to 320 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 320 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 11.5 Hours(4G)
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Fixed Focus
    • F2.4
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps
    • 5 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • F2.2
    • Single
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 148 mm
    • 7.7 mm
    • Black, Gold, Silver
    • 73.1 mm
    • 146 grams
    Display
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • 68.74 %
    • 424 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    General
    • No
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • Lyf
    • December 26, 2016 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • F1S
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS
    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • No
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.1
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • 3 GB
    • Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A72 + 1.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 MSM8976
    • Adreno 510
    Smart TV Features
    • 16 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 32 GB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Lyf F1s FAQs

    What is the price of the Lyf F1S in India?

    Lyf F1S price in India at 6,675 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 MSM8976; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lyf F1S?

    How many colors are available in Lyf F1S?

    How long does the Lyf F1S last?

    What is the Lyf F1S Battery Capacity?

    Is Lyf F1S Waterproof?

    Lyf F1s