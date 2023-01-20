 Mafe Lite Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Mafe Lite

    Mafe Lite

    Mafe Lite is a phone, available price is Rs 820 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 1050 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Mafe Lite from HT Tech. Buy Mafe Lite now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Mafe Lite Price in India

    Mafe Lite price in India starts at Rs.820. The lowest price of Mafe Lite is Rs.840 on amazon.in.

    Mafe Lite Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    • 0.3 MP
    • 1050 mAh
    Battery
    • Yes
    • 1050 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
    • Single
    Design
    • Black, Blue, Grey, Orange
    Display
    • 114 ppi
    • TFT
    • 128 x 160 pixels
    • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    General
    • Lite
    • September 6, 2017 (Official)
    • Mafe
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    • Yes, Wireless FM
    • Yes, Wireless FM
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
    • Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes
    • Torch Light
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes, Limited
    • Yes
    • Calculator, Stopwatch, Calendar, Alarm
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 16 GB
    Mafe Lite FAQs

    What is the Mafe Lite Battery Capacity?

    Mafe Lite has a 1050 mAh battery.

    Mafe Lite