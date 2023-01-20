Mafe Lite Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

MAFE LITE FEARTURED PHONE AS NOKIA SMALL WONDERED DESIGN WITH WIRELESS FM
MAFE LITE FEARTURED PHONE AS NOKIA SMALL WONDERED DESIGN WITH WIRELESS FM
₹840
₹899
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Mafe Lite price in India starts at Rs.820. The lowest price of Mafe Lite is Rs.840 on amazon.in.
Mafe Lite price in India starts at Rs.820. The lowest price of Mafe Lite is Rs.840 on amazon.in.