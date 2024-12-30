 Meizu 21 Note - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Meizu21Note_Display_6.78inches(17.22cm)
Meizu21Note_FrontCamera_16MP
Meizu21Note_RAM_16GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39899/heroimage/162293-v3-meizu-21-note-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_Meizu21Note_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39899/heroimage/162293-v3-meizu-21-note-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_Meizu21Note_4
Upcoming
Expected Release Date: 30 Dec 2024

Meizu 21 Note

Meizu 21 Note is a Flyme OS phone, speculated price is Rs 29,990 in India with 50 MP + 13 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor , 5500 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM.
Meizu White Unbounded Black
256 GB
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Meizu 21 Note Variants & Price

The price for the Meizu 21 Note in India is expected to be Rs. 29,990.  This is the Meizu 21 Note base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It is expected to come in the following colors: 1B. The status of Meizu 21 Note is Upcoming.

Key Specs

RAM

16 GB

Display

6.78 inches

Battery

5500 mAh

Rear Camera

50 MP + 13 MP

Meizu 21 Note Latest Update

Meizu 21 Note Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 9/10
Scoring parameters:
10
Storage
10
Performance
8
Battery
8
Display
8
Camera

  • Front Camera

    16 MP

  • RAM

    16 GB

  • Battery

    5500 mAh

  • Display

    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 13 MP

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

  • Capacity

    5500 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Super, v4.0, 65W

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Build Material

    Back: Plastic

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP65

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Weight

    205 grams

  • Height

    162.39 mm

  • Colours

    Meizu white, Unbounded Black

  • Width

    76.89 mm

  • Thickness

    8.20 mm

  • Aspect Ratio

    19.8:9

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    88.88 %

  • Display Type

    LTPO OLED

  • Refresh Rate

    144 Hz

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    93.55 %

  • HDR 10 / HDR+ support

    Yes, HDR 10+

  • Display Colour

    1B

  • Resolution

    1264x2780 px (FHD+)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    450 ppi

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Resolution

    16 MP Front Camera

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Brand

    Meizu

  • Operating System

    Flyme OS

  • Launch Date

    December 30, 2024 (Expected)

  • Video Recording

    7680x4320 fps

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • OIS

    Yes

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Resolution

    50 MP + 13 MP Dual Primary Cameras

  • Flash

    Yes, Ring LED

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Autofocus

    Yes, Phase Detection autofocus

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Video player

    Yes, Video Formats: MP4

  • Music

    Yes, Music Formats: MP3

  • Video Player

    Yes, Video Formats: MP4

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • USB Connectivity

    USB 2.0, Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/be/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • NFC

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Graphics

    Adreno 740

  • CPU

    Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A715 + 2.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510)

  • Fabrication

    4 nm

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

  • Instant Messaging

    Yes

  • Email

    Yes

  • Browser

    Yes, HTML

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • Phone Book

    Yes, Practically Unlimited

  • Other Facilities

    Android Market, World clock, Calendar, Alarm, Document viewer

  • Fingerprint Sensor Type

    Ultrasonic

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Games

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

  • USB OTG

    Yes

    Meizu 21 Note
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender