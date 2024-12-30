Meizu 21 Note - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Meizu 21 Note is a Flyme OS phone, speculated price is Rs 29,990 in India with 50 MP + 13 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor , 5500 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM.

Meizu 21 Note Variants & Price

The price for the Meizu 21 Note in India is expected to be Rs. 29,990. This is the Meizu 21 Note base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It is expected to come in the following colors: 1B. The status of Meizu 21 Note is Upcoming.

