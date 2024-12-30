Meizu 21 Note - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Upcoming
Meizu 21 Note
Meizu 21 Note is a Flyme OS phone, speculated price is Rs 29,990 in India with 50 MP + 13 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor , 5500 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM.
Colour:
Meizu White
Unbounded Black
Not officially announced yet
The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation
Meizu 21 Note Variants & Price
The price for the Meizu 21 Note in India is expected to be Rs. 29,990. This is the Meizu 21 Note base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It
is expected to come in the following colors: 1B. The status of Meizu 21 Note is Upcoming.
Key Specs
Rear Camera
50 MP + 13 MP
Meizu 21 Note Latest Update
Meizu 21 Note Full Specifications
SPEC SCORE
9/
10
Scoring parameters:
10
Storage
10
Performance
8
Battery
8
Display
8
Camera
Network & Connectivity
SIM 2 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
USB Connectivity USB 2.0, Mass storage device, USB charging
Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/be/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO
SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Network Support 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot
NFC Yes
SIM 1 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
VoLTE Yes
Bluetooth Yes, v5.3
SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
Sensors
Instant Messaging Yes
Email Yes
Browser Yes, HTML
Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen
Phone Book Yes, Practically Unlimited
Other Facilities Android Market, World clock, Calendar, Alarm, Document viewer
Fingerprint Sensor Type Ultrasonic
Fingerprint Sensor Yes
Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Games Yes
Last updated date: 15 July 2024
Meizu 21 Note