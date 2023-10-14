Meizu Flyme 9 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Meizu Flyme 9 Meizu Flyme 9 is a Android v11 phone, speculated price is Rs 29,990 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Meizu Flyme 9 Price in India The starting price for the Meizu Flyme 9 in India is Rs. 29,990. This is the Meizu Flyme 9 base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Meizu Flyme 9 in India is Rs. 29,990. This is the Meizu Flyme 9 base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Meizu Flyme 9 (8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)

Meizu Flyme 9 Full Specifications Key Specs Front Camera 16 MP

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus

Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP

Display 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)

Battery 5000 mAh Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 5000 mAh

Type Li-Polymer

USB Type-C Yes

Removable No Camera Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Autofocus Yes

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Resolution 16 MP, Primary Camera

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control Display Display Type AMOLED

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Pixel Density 399 ppi

Screen Size 6.6 inches (16.76 cm) General Launch Date October 14, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand Meizu

Operating System Android v11 Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity GPS Yes with A-GPS

VoLTE Yes

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

NFC Yes Performance RAM 8 GB

Fabrication 7 nm

Graphics Adreno 650

CPU Octa core (3.1 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)

Architecture 64 bit

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 128 GB

