 Meizu M5 32gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Meizu M5 32GB

    Meizu M5 32GB is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3070 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Meizu M5 32GB from HT Tech. Buy Meizu M5 32GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹7,999
    32 GB
    5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP
    5 MP
    3070 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Key Specs
    ₹7,999
    32 GB
    5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    13 MP
    3070 mAh
    Meizu M5 32gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • 3070 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 13 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 37 Hours(2G)
    • 3070 mAh
    • Up to 37 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • No
    Camera
    • F2.0
    • 5 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F2.2
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • No
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • No
    • Single
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • Champanage Gold, Sapphire Blue
    • 147.2 mm
    • 138 grams
    • 72.8 mm
    • 8 mm
    Display
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 282 ppi
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 69.4 %
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • Meizu
    • Yes
    • M5 32GB
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • May 15, 2017 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-T860 MP2
    • 3 GB
    • Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • MediaTek MT6750
    • LPDDR3
    • LPDDR3
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Front
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 32 GB
    Meizu M5 32gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Meizu M5 32Gb in India?

    Meizu M5 32Gb price in India at 6,198 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6750; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3070 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Meizu M5 32Gb?

    How many colors are available in Meizu M5 32Gb?

    What is the Meizu M5 32Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Meizu M5 32Gb Waterproof?

    Meizu M5 32gb