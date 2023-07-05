Meizu M6t Price in India (05 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Meizu M6T Meizu M6T is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 3300 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Meizu M6T from HT Tech. Buy Meizu M6T now with free delivery.