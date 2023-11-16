 Micromax Bharat 5 Pro - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
Micromax Bharat 5 Pro

Micromax Bharat 5 Pro is a Android v7.1 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 10,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek MT6737 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Bharat 5 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Bharat 5 Pro now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 16 November 2023
Key Specs
₹10,999
32 GB
5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
MediaTek MT6737
13 MP
5 MP
5000 mAh
Android v7.1 (Nougat)
3 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Micromax Bharat 5 Pro Price in India

The starting price for the Micromax Bharat 5 Pro in India is Rs. 10,999.  This is the Micromax Bharat 5 Pro base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.

The starting price for the Micromax Bharat 5 Pro in India is Rs. 10,999.  This is the Micromax Bharat 5 Pro base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.

Micromax Bharat 5 Pro

(3 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Black
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Micromax Bharat 5 Pro Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 13 MP
  • MediaTek MT6737
  • 5 MP
  • 5000 mAh
  • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
Battery
  • Up to 504 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 48 Hours(2G)
  • Li-ion
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
  • No
Camera
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • No
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Yes
  • Single
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Design
  • Black
  • 9.8 mm
  • 170 grams
  • 149.5 mm
  • 73.5 mm
Display
  • 16:9
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 282 ppi
  • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
  • IPS LCD
  • 67.68 %
General
  • Micromax
  • March 20, 2018 (Official)
  • Android v7.1 (Nougat)
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • No
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Head: 0.49 W/kg, Body: 1.29 W/kg
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v4.0
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • Yes
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Performance
  • MediaTek MT6737
  • DDR3
  • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
  • 3 GB
  • Mali-T720 MP1
  • 28 nm
Sensors
  • Accelerometer
  • No
Storage
  • eMMC 5.0
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 64 GB
  • 32 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
Micromax Bharat 5 Pro FAQs

What is the price of the Micromax Bharat 5 Pro in India? Icon Icon

Micromax Bharat 5 Pro price in India at 10,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Bharat 5 Pro? Icon Icon

How many colors are available in Micromax Bharat 5 Pro? Icon Icon

How long does the Micromax Bharat 5 Pro last? Icon Icon

What is the Micromax Bharat 5 Pro Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Is Micromax Bharat 5 Pro Waterproof? Icon Icon

    Micromax Bharat 5 Pro