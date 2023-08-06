Micromax Bolt Q338 Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Micromax Bolt Q338 Micromax Bolt Q338 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 6,299 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor , 2000 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Bolt Q338 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Bolt Q338 now with free delivery.