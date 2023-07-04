Micromax Canvas 2 Plus Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Micromax Canvas 2 Plus Micromax Canvas 2 Plus is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 9,300 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas 2 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas 2 Plus now with free delivery.