Micromax Canvas 5 Lite Special Edition Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Micromax Canvas 5 Lite Special Edition Micromax Canvas 5 Lite Special Edition is a Android v5.0 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 8,945 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas 5 Lite Special Edition from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas 5 Lite Special Edition now with free delivery.