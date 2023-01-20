 Micromax Canvas 5 Lite Special Edition Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax Canvas 5 Lite Special Edition

    Micromax Canvas 5 Lite Special Edition

    Micromax Canvas 5 Lite Special Edition is a Android v5.0 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 8,945 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas 5 Lite Special Edition from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas 5 Lite Special Edition now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Micromax Phones Prices in India

    Micromax mobiles price in India starts from Rs.680. HT Tech has 425 Micromax mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Micromax Canvas 5 Lite Special Edition Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 5 MP
    • 2000 mAh
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • 2000 mAh
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • No
    Camera
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Single
    • 1280x720 @ 15 fps
    • No
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash
    • No
    • No
    Design
    • 73.3 mm
    • 8.8 mm
    • 142.5 mm
    Display
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 65.83 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • No
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 294 ppi
    General
    • No
    • Micromax
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • August 20, 2016 (Official)
    • No
    • Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
    • Canvas 5 Lite Special Edition
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6735
    • 3 GB
    • Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
    • DDR3
    • DDR3
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 16 GB
    Micromax Canvas 5 Lite Special Edition FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax Canvas 5 Lite Special Edition in India?

    Micromax Canvas 5 Lite Special Edition price in India at 5,100 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Canvas 5 Lite Special Edition?

    What is the Micromax Canvas 5 Lite Special Edition Battery Capacity?

    Micromax Canvas 5 Lite Special Edition