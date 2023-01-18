 Micromax Canvas Amaze Q395 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax Canvas Amaze Q395

    Micromax Canvas Amaze Q395

    Micromax Canvas Amaze Q395 is a Android v5.0 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 8,100 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas Amaze Q395 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas Amaze Q395 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Micromax Canvas Amaze Q395 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 2000 mAh
    • Up to 260 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 260 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • Up to 7 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 7 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • 1280x720 @ 15 fps
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Single
    Design
    • Grey
    Display
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 294 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    General
    • Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Canvas Amaze Q395
    • Micromax
    • No
    • November 12, 2015 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • microUSB 2.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6580
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • DDR3
    • DDR3
    • 2 GB
    • Mali-400 MP2
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Micromax Canvas Amaze Q395 FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax Canvas Amaze Q395 in India?

    Micromax Canvas Amaze Q395 price in India at 9,000 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6580; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Canvas Amaze Q395?

    How many colors are available in Micromax Canvas Amaze Q395?

    How long does the Micromax Canvas Amaze Q395 last?

    What is the Micromax Canvas Amaze Q395 Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax Canvas Amaze Q395 Waterproof?

    View More

    Micromax Canvas Amaze Q395