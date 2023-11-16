 Micromax Canvas Juice 3 Q392 - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
Icon
Home Mobiles in India Micromax Phones Micromax Canvas Juice 3 Q392

Micromax Canvas Juice 3 Q392

Micromax Canvas Juice 3 Q392 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 6,990 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek MT6580 Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas Juice 3 Q392 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas Juice 3 Q392 now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 16 November 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos News FAQs
MicromaxCanvasJuice3Q392_Display_5.0inches(12.7cm)
MicromaxCanvasJuice3Q392_FrontCamera_2MP
MicromaxCanvasJuice3Q392_RAM_2GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P26405/heroimage/micromax-canvas-juice-3-q392-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_MicromaxCanvasJuice3Q392_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P26405/heroimage/micromax-canvas-juice-3-q392-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_MicromaxCanvasJuice3Q392_4
1/6 MicromaxCanvasJuice3Q392_Display_5.0inches(12.7cm)
2/6 MicromaxCanvasJuice3Q392_FrontCamera_2MP"
3/6 MicromaxCanvasJuice3Q392_RAM_2GB"
4/6 MicromaxCanvasJuice3Q392_3"
View all Images 5/6 MicromaxCanvasJuice3Q392_4"
Key Specs
₹6,990
8 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
MediaTek MT6580
8 MP
2 MP
4000 mAh
Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
2 GB
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Micromax Canvas Juice 3 Q392 Price in India

The starting price for the Micromax Canvas Juice 3 Q392 in India is Rs. 6,990.  This is the Micromax Canvas Juice 3 Q392 base ...Read More

The starting price for the Micromax Canvas Juice 3 Q392 in India is Rs. 6,990.  This is the Micromax Canvas Juice 3 Q392 base model with 2 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Silver.

Micromax Canvas Juice 3 Q392

(2 GB RAM,8 GB Storage) - Silver
Icon
Out of Stock
Icon
Out of Stock

Micromax Canvas Juice 3 Q392 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 8 MP
  • 4000 mAh
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • 2 MP
  • MediaTek MT6580
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • Up to 14 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 514 Hours(2G)
  • No
  • 4000 mAh
  • No
Camera
  • 2 MP, Primary Camera
  • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI)
  • Single
  • Continuous Shooting
  • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
  • No
  • No
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • No
Design
  • 141 mm
  • Silver
  • 70 mm
  • 150 grams
  • 8.9 mm
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 294 ppi
  • 69.67 %
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3, Scratch-resistant glass
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • IPS LCD
General
  • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
  • Micromax
  • September 12, 2015 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes, Recording option
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • No
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, v4.0
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • microUSB 2.0
  • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Performance
  • 2 GB
  • MediaTek MT6580
  • Mali-400 MP
  • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • No
Storage
  • Yes
  • 8 GB
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
More from Micromax
Icon
Micromax S211
  • Icon32 MB RAM
  • Icon32 MB Storage
  • Icon Blue
icon45% OFF
Micromax S115
  • Icon32 MB RAM
  • Icon32 MB Storage
  • Icon Teal Blue
Micromax J2
  • IconDark Blue
Micromax Mobiles Icon
Micromax Canvas Juice 3 Q392 Competitors
Icon
Nokia 301
  • Icon64 MB RAM
  • Icon256 MB Storage
  • IconBlack
Micromax Canvas Doodle 3
  • Icon1 GB RAM
  • Icon8 GB Storage
  • Icon Black
Realme C3
  • Icon3 GB RAM
  • Icon32 GB Storage
  • Icon Frozen Blue
Vivo Y71i
  • Icon2 GB RAM
  • Icon16 GB Storage
  • Icon Black

Mobiles Videos

Icon
Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.Icon
Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more
11 Oct 2023
Check out the best smartphone under 20000.Icon
Revvl 6x 5G, Revvl 6x Pro 5G Price Revealed
23 Aug 2023
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to launch in India soon.Icon
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Launch date confirmed, Check specs, price, more
08 Aug 2023
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.Icon
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone
04 Aug 2023
The new Sony Xperia 1 V is launched in India. Check out why the phone's camera is so hypedIcon
Sony Xperia 1 V launched: Check out its best camera quality
04 Aug 2023
Honor 90 is expected to launch soon in India. check out the expected features, specs and more. Icon
Honor 90 to Launch in India: Check out its feature, camera and more
31 Jul 2023
Tech Videos Icon

Micromax Canvas Juice 3 Q392 News

Icon
Flip phones
Flip phones: From Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to Motorola Razr 40, check out these 5 amazing smartphones
16 Nov 2023
iPhone 14
Good news! Apple is extending free usage of iPhone 14 satellite features
16 Nov 2023
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Top 5G mobile phones: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Motorola Edge 40, Vivo V29, more
16 Nov 2023
Apple iPhone 15
On iPhone 15, here is how to add your signature on official documents
15 Nov 2023
iPhone 15 Pro Max
UK buyer receives fake iPhone 15 Pro Max after ordering online
15 Nov 2023
Honor 100 series
Honor to launch Honor 100 series on November 23; may pack distinctive camera island
15 Nov 2023
Mobiles News Icon

Mobiles By Brand

Micromax Canvas Juice 3 Q392 FAQs

What is the price of the Micromax Canvas Juice 3 Q392 in India? Icon Icon

Micromax Canvas Juice 3 Q392 price in India at 5,190 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6580; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Canvas Juice 3 Q392? Icon Icon

How many colors are available in Micromax Canvas Juice 3 Q392? Icon Icon

How long does the Micromax Canvas Juice 3 Q392 last? Icon Icon

What is the Micromax Canvas Juice 3 Q392 Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Is Micromax Canvas Juice 3 Q392 Waterproof? Icon Icon

View More

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

Apple iPhone 15
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow
amazon
₹77,900
₹79,900
Buy Now
Realme 9 5G SE
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Starry Glow, Azure Glow
amazon
₹19,499
₹24,999
Buy Now
OnePlus 11
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Titan Black, Eternal Green
flipkart
₹51,299
₹56,999
Buy Now

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

OnePlus Open
(16 GB RAM,512 GB Storage) - Emerald Dusk , Voyager Black
amazon
₹139,998
₹149,999
Buy Now
Vivo Y200 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Desert Gold, Jungle Green
amazon
₹21,999
₹27,999
Buy Now
Vivo V29
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Space Black, Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red
₹31,928
Check Details
Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
₹39,999
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones Icon

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Realme Flip
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹89,990
Check Details
IQOO Neo 8 Pro
(16 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Surf, Match Point, Night Rock
₹38,790
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones Icon
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
OnePlus Open
(16 GB RAM,512 GB Storage) - Emerald Dusk , Voyager Black
amazon
₹139,998
₹149,999
Buy Now
Vivo Y200 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Desert Gold, Jungle Green
amazon
₹21,999
₹27,999
Buy Now
Vivo V29
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Space Black, Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red
₹31,928
Check Details
Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
₹39,999
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Micromax Canvas Juice 3 Q392