 Micromax Canvas Juice 4g Q461 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax Canvas Juice 4G Q461

    Micromax Canvas Juice 4G Q461

    Micromax Canvas Juice 4G Q461 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas Juice 4G Q461 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas Juice 4G Q461 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    3
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹8,999
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    5 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    ₹ 8,999
    Micromax Canvas Juice 4G Q461 Price in India

    Micromax Canvas Juice 4G Q461 price in India starts at Rs.8,999. The lowest price of Micromax Canvas Juice 4G Q461 is Rs.8,999 on amazon.in.

    Micromax Canvas Juice 4g Q461 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 5 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 4000 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 450 Hours(2G)
    • 4000 mAh
    • Up to 450 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 14 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 14 Hours(2G)
    • No
    Camera
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Single
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • No
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • No
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • 71.8 mm
    • 152 grams
    • Black
    • 9.3 mm
    • 143 mm
    Display
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 66.97 %
    • No
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 294 ppi
    General
    • Micromax
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • Canvas Juice 4G Q461
    • No
    • January 14, 2016 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Recording option
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 2 GB
    • Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
    • MediaTek MT6735P
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    Micromax Canvas Juice 4g Q461 FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax Canvas Juice 4G Q461 in India?

    Micromax Canvas Juice 4G Q461 price in India at 12,000 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735P; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Canvas Juice 4G Q461?

    How many colors are available in Micromax Canvas Juice 4G Q461?

    How long does the Micromax Canvas Juice 4G Q461 last?

    What is the Micromax Canvas Juice 4G Q461 Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax Canvas Juice 4G Q461 Waterproof?

    Micromax Canvas Juice 4g Q461