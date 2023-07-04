 Micromax Canvas Mad Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Micromax Canvas Mad is a Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 9,004 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz Processor , 1800 mAh Battery and 512 MB RAM.
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹9,004
4 GB
4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
Quad core, 1.2 GHz
5 MP
5 MP
1800 mAh
Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)
512 MB
Micromax Canvas Mad Full Specifications

Camera
  • 5 MP, Primary Camera
  • 2560 x 1920 Pixels
  • Single
  • Digital Zoom
  • Yes
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
Design
  • Black, White
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • IPS LCD
  • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
  • 218 ppi
  • 480 x 854 pixels
General
  • January 22, 2014 (Official)
  • Micromax
  • Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)
  • A94 Canvas Mad
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Not Available,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Yes, v4.0
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
  • USB 3.0, microUSB
  • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • Quad core, 1.2 GHz
  • Broadcom BCM23550
  • Broadcom VideoCore IV
  • 512 MB
Smart TV Features
  • 5 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • MAd, Spuul, Opera, Hike, Kingsoft Office, Bubble X Slice, Dancing Bubbles, BBM
Storage
  • 4 GB
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
Micromax Canvas Mad FAQs

What is the price of the Micromax Canvas Mad in India?

Micromax Canvas Mad price in India at 9,900 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Broadcom BCM23550; RAM: 512 MB; Battery: 1800 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Canvas Mad?

How many colors are available in Micromax Canvas Mad?

How long does the Micromax Canvas Mad last?

What is the Micromax Canvas Mad Battery Capacity?

Is Micromax Canvas Mad Waterproof?

    Micromax Canvas Mad