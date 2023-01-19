Micromax Canvas Mega 2 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Micromax Canvas Mega 2 Micromax Canvas Mega 2 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 7,498 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas Mega 2 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas Mega 2 now with free delivery.