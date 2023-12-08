 Micromax Canvas Nitro A311 - Price in India (December 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
Micromax Canvas Nitro A311

Micromax Canvas Nitro A311 is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 10,340 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek MT6592 Processor , 2500 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas Nitro A311 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas Nitro A311 now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 08 December 2023
Key Specs
₹10,340
16 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
MediaTek MT6592
13 MP
5 MP
2500 mAh
Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
2 GB
See full specifications
₹10,340
Micromax Canvas Nitro A311 Price in India

The starting price for the Micromax Canvas Nitro A311 in India is Rs. 10,340.  At Amazon, the Micromax Canvas Nitro A311 can be purchased for Rs. 10,340.  This is the Micromax Canvas Nitro A311 base model with 2 GB RAM and ...Read More

Micromax Canvas Nitro A311 Full Specifications

Key Specs Icon
  • 2500 mAh
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • 5 MP
  • MediaTek MT6592
  • 13 MP
Battery Icon
  • Up to 320 Hours(2G)
  • Li-ion
  • Up to 10 Hours(2G)
  • No
  • Yes
  • 2500 mAh
Camera Icon
  • Yes
  • Exposure compensation
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • CMOS image sensor, Exmor-R CMOS image sensor
  • No
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Single
  • 5 MP, Primary Camera
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • No
Design Icon
  • 141.3 mm
  • 8.9 mm
  • 154 grams
  • Blue, White
  • 71.9 mm
Display Icon
  • IPS LCD
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • 67.68 %
  • 294 ppi
  • No
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General Icon
  • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
  • Micromax
  • December 12, 2014 (Official)
Multimedia Icon
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity Icon
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • No
  • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
  • microUSB 2.0
  • Yes, v4.0
Performance Icon
  • MediaTek MT6592
  • Mali-450 MP4
  • 2 GB
  • Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A7
  • 32 bit
Sensors Icon
  • No
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage Icon
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
  • 16 GB
Micromax Canvas Nitro A311 FAQs

What is the price of the Micromax Canvas Nitro A311 in India? Icon Icon

Micromax Canvas Nitro A311 price in India at 10,340 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6592; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2500 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Canvas Nitro A311? Icon Icon

How many colors are available in Micromax Canvas Nitro A311? Icon Icon

How long does the Micromax Canvas Nitro A311 last? Icon Icon

What is the Micromax Canvas Nitro A311 Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Is Micromax Canvas Nitro A311 Waterproof? Icon Icon

View More

