 Micromax Canvas Play Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Micromax Canvas Play

Micromax Canvas Play is a Android v5.0 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 7,424 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor , 2820 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas Play from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas Play now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
MicromaxCanvasPlay_Display_5.5inches(13.97cm)
MicromaxCanvasPlay_FrontCamera_0.3MP
MicromaxCanvasPlay_Ram_1GB
MicromaxCanvasPlay_Display_5.5inches(13.97cm)
MicromaxCanvasPlay_FrontCamera_0.3MP"
MicromaxCanvasPlay_Ram_1GB"
Key Specs
₹7,424
8 GB
5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
5 MP
0.3 MP
2820 mAh
Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
1 GB
See full specifications
Micromax Phones Prices in India

Micromax mobiles price in India starts from Rs.680. HT Tech has 177 Micromax mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Micromax mobiles price in India starts from Rs.680. HT Tech has 177 Micromax mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.


Micromax Canvas Play Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • 5 MP
  • 0.3 MP
  • 2820 mAh
Battery
  • Li-ion
  • Up to 273 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 10 Hours(2G)
  • Yes
  • Up to 10 Hours(2G)
  • 2820 mAh
Camera
  • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
  • Single
  • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Digital Zoom
Design
  • 155 mm
  • 9.9 mm
  • Blue, White
  • 79 mm
Display
  • 67.95 %
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • 480 x 854 pixels
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 178 ppi
  • IPS LCD
General
  • Canvas Play
  • Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Not Available,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Micromax Canvas Play Q355
  • Micromax
  • April 26, 2015 (Official)
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, v4.0
  • microUSB 2.0
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Performance
  • 1 GB
  • Mali-400
  • MediaTek MT6582M
  • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
Smart TV Features
  • 5 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • 8 GB
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Micromax Canvas Play FAQs

What is the price of the Micromax Canvas Play in India?

Micromax Canvas Play price in India at 6,201 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6582M; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2820 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Canvas Play?

How many colors are available in Micromax Canvas Play?

How long does the Micromax Canvas Play last?

What is the Micromax Canvas Play Battery Capacity?

Is Micromax Canvas Play Waterproof?

View More

    Micromax Canvas Play