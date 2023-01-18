 Micromax Canvas Selfie Lens Q345 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax Canvas Selfie Lens Q345

    Micromax Canvas Selfie Lens Q345

    Micromax Canvas Selfie Lens Q345 is a Android v5.0 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 9,249 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2800 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas Selfie Lens Q345 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas Selfie Lens Q345 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Micromax Canvas Selfie Lens Q345 Price in India

    Micromax Canvas Selfie Lens Q345 price in India starts at Rs.9,249. The lowest price of Micromax Canvas Selfie Lens Q345 is Rs.10,340 on amazon.in.

    Micromax Canvas Selfie Lens Q345 price in India starts at Rs.9,249. The lowest price of Micromax Canvas Selfie Lens Q345 is Rs.10,340 on amazon.in.

    Micromax Canvas Selfie Lens Q345 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 374 Hours(2G)
    • 2800 mAh
    • Up to 374 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 9 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 9 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Exmor-R CMOS image sensor
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Wide Angle Selfie
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • 8.5 mm
    • 143 mm
    • Champagne, Moondust Gray
    • 144 grams
    • 71 mm
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 294 ppi
    • 67.72 %
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
    • Canvas Selfie Lens Q345
    • June 30, 2015 (Official)
    • Micromax
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6582
    • 1 GB
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Mali-400
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    Micromax Canvas Selfie Lens Q345