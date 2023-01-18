Micromax Canvas Selfie Lens Q345 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Micromax Canvas Selfie Lens Q345 Micromax Canvas Selfie Lens Q345 is a Android v5.0 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 9,249 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2800 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas Selfie Lens Q345 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas Selfie Lens Q345 now with free delivery.