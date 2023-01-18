 Micromax Canvas Selfie Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Micromax Phones Micromax Canvas Selfie

    Micromax Canvas Selfie

    Micromax Canvas Selfie is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 15,575 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2300 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas Selfie from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas Selfie now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P23924/heroimage/micromax-canvas-selfie-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P23924/images/Design/micromax-canvas-selfie-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P23924/images/Design/micromax-canvas-selfie-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P23924/images/Design/micromax-canvas-selfie-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P23924/images/Design/micromax-canvas-selfie-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹15,575
    16 GB
    4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A7
    13 MP
    13 MP
    2300 mAh
    Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹15,575
    16 GB
    4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    13 MP
    2300 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 14,999
    Buy Now

    Micromax Canvas Selfie Price in India

    Micromax Canvas Selfie price in India starts at Rs.15,575. The lowest price of Micromax Canvas Selfie is Rs.14,999 on amazon.in.

    Micromax Canvas Selfie price in India starts at Rs.15,575. The lowest price of Micromax Canvas Selfie is Rs.14,999 on amazon.in.

    Micromax Canvas Selfie Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    • 2300 mAh
    • 13 MP
    • 13 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 198 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 198 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 8.5 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • 2300 mAh
    • Up to 8.5 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Exmor-R CMOS image sensor
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • Digital Zoom Face detection Touch to focus
    • Single
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • 13 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • Mystic Blue,Angelic White
    Display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 312 ppi
    • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • February 26, 2015 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Canvas Selfie
    • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    • Micromax
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Mali-450 MP4
    • 2 GB
    • MediaTek MT6592
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Micromax Canvas Selfie FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax Canvas Selfie in India?

    Micromax Canvas Selfie price in India at 5,790 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (13 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6592; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2300 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Canvas Selfie?

    How many colors are available in Micromax Canvas Selfie?

    How long does the Micromax Canvas Selfie last?

    What is the Micromax Canvas Selfie Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax Canvas Selfie Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Micromax Canvas Selfie