 Micromax Canvas Unite 4 Plus Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax Canvas Unite 4 Plus

    Micromax Canvas Unite 4 Plus is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 8,499 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas Unite 4 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas Unite 4 Plus now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹8,499
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    5 MP
    2500 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Micromax Canvas Unite 4 Plus Price in India

    Micromax Canvas Unite 4 Plus price in India starts at Rs.8,499. The lowest price of Micromax Canvas Unite 4 Plus is Rs.8,999 on amazon.in.

    Micromax Canvas Unite 4 Plus Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 281 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 281 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 20 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Yes
    • 2500 mAh
    • Up to 20 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • No
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    • No
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • CMOS image sensor
    • No
    Design
    • 143.2 mm
    • 8.4 mm
    • 71.2 mm
    • Gold, Grey, Silver
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • No
    • 67.44 %
    • 294 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Canvas Unite 4 Plus
    • Yes
    • July 29, 2016 (Official)
    • Micromax
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v4.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 2 GB
    • MediaTek MT6735P
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Front
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Up to 10 GB
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    Micromax Canvas Unite 4 Plus FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax Canvas Unite 4 Plus in India?

    Micromax Canvas Unite 4 Plus price in India at 7,000 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735P; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Canvas Unite 4 Plus?

    How many colors are available in Micromax Canvas Unite 4 Plus?

    How long does the Micromax Canvas Unite 4 Plus last?

    What is the Micromax Canvas Unite 4 Plus Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax Canvas Unite 4 Plus Waterproof?

    Micromax Canvas Unite 4 Plus