 Micromax In 1 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Micromax IN 1

    Micromax IN 1

    Micromax IN 1 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax IN 1 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax IN 1 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹9,999
    64 GB
    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    ₹ 8,499 M.R.P. ₹10,499
    Micromax IN 1 Price in India

    Micromax IN 1 price in India starts at Rs.9,999. The lowest price of Micromax IN 1 is Rs.8,499 on amazon.in.

    Micromax In 1 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    • 5000 mAh
    • 02h 22m 02s
    • Yes, Fast, 18W
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Fixed Focus
    • F2.0
    • Single
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • F1.79
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 165.4 mm
    • 76.9 mm
    • 195 grams
    • Blue, Purple
    • 8.9 mm
    Display
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    • 84.45 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 395 ppi
    • 440 nits
    • IPS LCD
    • 91.4 %
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 20:9
    General
    • Yes
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • Micromax
    • IN 1
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • March 19, 2021 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • No
    • Yes, v5.0
    Performance
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 12 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • 18.0 s
    • 64 bit
    • 4 GB
    • Mali-G52 MC2
    • MediaTek Helio G80
    Smart TV Features
    • 48MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 64 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    Micromax In 1 FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax In 1 in India?

    Micromax In 1 price in India at 10,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio G80; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax In 1?

    How many colors are available in Micromax In 1?

    What is the Micromax In 1 Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax In 1 Waterproof?

    View More

    Micromax In 1