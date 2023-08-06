 Micromax In 2b 6gb Ram Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Micromax IN 2B 6GB RAM

Micromax IN 2B 6GB RAM is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax IN 2B 6GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Micromax IN 2B 6GB RAM now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹8,999
64 GB
6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
13 MP + 2 MP
5 MP
5000 mAh
Android v11
6 GB
Micromax In 2b 6gb Ram Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 13 MP + 2 MP
  • 5 MP
  • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
  • 5000 mAh
Battery
  • Yes
  • Li-Polymer
  • 02h 36m 45s
  • No
  • 5000 mAh
Camera
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
  • Single
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • F1.8
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • F2.2
  • Fixed Focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
Design
  • 75.6 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • Black, Blue, Green
  • 164.3 mm
  • 8.6 mm
  • 190 grams
Display
  • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 89 %
  • 20:9
  • 400 nits
  • 60 Hz
  • 720 x 1600 pixels
  • 82.63 %
  • 269 ppi
  • IPS LCD
General
  • Yes
  • IN 2B 6GB RAM
  • Android v11
  • August 6, 2021 (Official)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Micromax
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Head: 0.852 W/kg, Body: 1.132 W/kg
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • No
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
Performance
  • Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 6 GB
  • Mali-G52
  • Unisoc T610
  • LPDDR4X
  • 64 bit
  • 28.0 s
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • Rear
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • eMMC 5.1
  • 64 GB
  • Yes
Micromax In 2b 6gb Ram FAQs

What is the price of the Micromax In 2B 6Gb Ram in India?

Micromax In 2B 6Gb Ram price in India at 9,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Unisoc T610; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax In 2B 6Gb Ram?

How many colors are available in Micromax In 2B 6Gb Ram?

What is the Micromax In 2B 6Gb Ram Battery Capacity?

Is Micromax In 2B 6Gb Ram Waterproof?

    Micromax In 2b 6gb Ram