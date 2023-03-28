 Micromax In Note 1 128gb Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Micromax IN Note 1 128GB

Micromax IN Note 1 128GB is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 12,499 in India with 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax IN Note 1 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Micromax IN Note 1 128GB now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 28 March 2023
Key Specs
₹12,499
128 GB
6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
5000 mAh
Android v10 (Q)
₹ 10,940 M.R.P. ₹16,999
Micromax IN Note 1 128GB Price in India

Micromax IN Note 1 128GB price in India starts at Rs.12,499. The lowest price of Micromax IN Note 1 128GB is Rs.10,940 on amazon.in.

Micromax In Note 1 128gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
  • 16 MP
  • 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • 5000 mAh
Battery
  • Yes
  • 03h 13m 44s
  • Yes, Fast, 18W
  • Li-Polymer
  • 5000 mAh
  • Up to 41 Hours(3G) / Up to 70 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 41 Hours(3G) / Up to 70 Hours(2G)
  • No
Camera
  • Fixed Focus
  • Single
  • F2.0
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • F1.79
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
Design
  • 196 grams
  • 165.2 mm
  • 76.9 mm
  • 8.9 mm
  • Green, White
Display
  • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 450 nits
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 84.55 %
  • 20:9
  • 60 Hz
  • 395 ppi
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • IPS LCD
General
  • Yes
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v10 (Q)
  • Micromax
  • IN Note 1 128GB
  • November 24, 2020 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Head: 0.570 W/kg, Body: 0.957 W/kg
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
  • Yes, v5.0
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • No
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
Performance
  • 4 GB
  • 12 nm
  • LPDDR4X
  • MediaTek Helio G85
  • 26.0 s
  • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • LPDDR4X
  • 64 bit
  • Mali-G52 MC2
Smart TV Features
  • 48+5+2+2 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Rear
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • Yes
  • 128 GB
  • eMMC 5.1
Micromax In Note 1 128gb FAQs

What is the price of the Micromax In Note 1 128Gb in India?

Micromax In Note 1 128Gb price in India at 12,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio G85; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax In Note 1 128Gb?

How many colors are available in Micromax In Note 1 128Gb?

What is the Micromax In Note 1 128Gb Battery Capacity?

Is Micromax In Note 1 128Gb Waterproof?

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Micromax In Note 1 128gb