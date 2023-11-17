Micromax Spark 4g Prime - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison

The starting price for the Micromax Spark 4G Prime in India is Rs. 5,299. This is the Micromax Spark 4G Prime base model with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Gold and Cosmic Grey. ...Read More Read Less
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
