 Micromax Unite 2 Price in India (21, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax Unite 2

    Micromax Unite 2 is a Android v4.4.2 (KitKat) phone, available price is Rs 6,999 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Unite 2 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Unite 2 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 21 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹6,999
    4 GB
    4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    2 MP
    2000 mAh
    Android v4.4.2 (KitKat)
    Add to compare
    Micromax Phones Prices in India

    Micromax mobiles price in India starts from Rs.680. HT Tech has 425 Micromax mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Micromax Unite 2 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2 MP
    • 5 MP
    • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    • 2000 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 8 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 8 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 190 Hours(2G)
    • 2000 mAh
    • Yes
    • Up to 190 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Fixed Focus
    • Single
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • 157 grams
    • 71.9 mm
    • 138.9 mm
    • 9.4 mm
    • Green, Grey, Red, White
    Display
    • 199 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    • 62.96 %
    General
    • Unite 2 A106
    • Android v4.4.2 (KitKat)
    • Micromax
    • May 23, 2014 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • 1 GB
    • MediaTek MT6582
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • Yes
    • Up to 1.67 GB
    • 4 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Micromax Unite 2 FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax Unite 2 in India?

    Micromax Unite 2 price in India at 7,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6582; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Unite 2?

    How many colors are available in Micromax Unite 2?

    How long does the Micromax Unite 2 last?

    What is the Micromax Unite 2 Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax Unite 2 Waterproof?

    Micromax Unite 2