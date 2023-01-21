Micromax Unite 2 Price in India (21, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Micromax Unite 2 Micromax Unite 2 is a Android v4.4.2 (KitKat) phone, available price is Rs 6,999 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Unite 2 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Unite 2 now with free delivery.