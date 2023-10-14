 Microsoft Lumia 550 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Microsoft Lumia 550

Microsoft Lumia 550 is a Windows Phone v10 phone, available price is Rs 5,499 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 MSM8909 Processor , 2100 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Microsoft Lumia 550 from HT Tech. Buy Microsoft Lumia 550 now with free delivery.
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹5,499
8 GB
4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 MSM8909
5 MP
2 MP
2100 mAh
Windows Phone v10
1 GB
Microsoft Lumia 550 Price in India

The starting price for the Microsoft Lumia 550 in India is Rs. 5,499.  This is the Microsoft Lumia 550 base model with 1 GB ...Read More

The starting price for the Microsoft Lumia 550 in India is Rs. 5,499.  This is the Microsoft Lumia 550 base model with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and White.

Microsoft Lumia 550

(1 GB RAM,8 GB Storage) - Black, White
Microsoft Lumia 550 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
  • 2100 mAh
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 MSM8909
  • 5 MP
  • 2 MP
Battery
  • 2100 mAh
  • Li-ion
  • Up to 17 Hours(4G) / Up to 14 Hours(3G) / Up to 16 Hours(2G)
Camera
  • CMOS image sensor
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Single
  • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
  • 2 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes
  • 640x480 fps
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 2 MP, Primary Camera
Design
  • 136.1 mm
  • Black, White
  • 9.9 mm
  • 67.8 mm
  • 141.9 grams
Display
  • LCD
  • 65.95 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 312 ppi
  • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
General
  • December 23, 2015 (Official)
  • Windows Phone v10
  • Microsoft
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, v4.1
  • microUSB 2.0
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Single SIM, GSM
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • SIM1: Nano
Performance
  • 32 bit
  • Quad core, 1.1 GHz, Cortex A7
  • Adreno 304
  • 1 GB
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 MSM8909
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • 8 GB
  • Yes, Up to 200 GB
Mobiles By Brand

Microsoft Lumia 550 FAQs

What is the price of the Microsoft Lumia 550 in India? Icon Icon

Microsoft Lumia 550 price in India at 5,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 MSM8909; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2100 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Microsoft Lumia 550? Icon Icon

How many colors are available in Microsoft Lumia 550? Icon Icon

What is the Microsoft Lumia 550 Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Is Microsoft Lumia 550 Waterproof? Icon Icon

    Icon
    Microsoft Lumia 550