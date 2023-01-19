Mobiistar C2 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Mobiistar C2 Mobiistar C2 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 6,300 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.28 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Mobiistar C2 from HT Tech. Buy Mobiistar C2 now with free delivery.