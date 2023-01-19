Mobiistar Cq Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

What is the price of the Mobiistar Cq in India?
Mobiistar Cq price in India at 5,299 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (13 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 MSM8917; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 3020 mAh.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
