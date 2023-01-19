 Mobiistar Cq Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Mobiistar CQ

    Mobiistar CQ is a Android v7.1.2 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 5,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3020 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Mobiistar CQ from HT Tech. Buy Mobiistar CQ now with free delivery.
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Mobiistar Cq Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • 3020 mAh
    • No
    • No
    Camera
    • Yes
    • Exposure compensation
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.2
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • F2
    • 13 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • Black, Gold
    • 156 grams
    • 9.6 mm
    • 71.8 mm
    • 145.2 mm
    Display
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 65.95 %
    • 294 ppi
    • 16:9
    General
    • Mobiistar
    • May 30, 2018 (Official)
    • CQ
    • Android v7.1.2 (Nougat)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.1
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Head: 0.702 W/kg, Body: 1.181 W/kg
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 MSM8917
    • 64 bit
    • 2 GB
    • Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Adreno 308
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • Yes
    Mobiistar Cq