Mobiistar X1 Notch 32gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Mobiistar X1 Notch 32GB Mobiistar X1 Notch 32GB is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 9,990 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3020 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Mobiistar X1 Notch 32GB from HT Tech. Buy Mobiistar X1 Notch 32GB now with free delivery.