ASUS ROG Phone 9 battery, processor and other key details leaked ahead of official launch- Details

ASUS ROG Phone 9 has surfaced on China's CQC certification site, giving an early look at some of its features. The listing reveals the phone's charging speed, while a tipster has shared details about its processor, display, and memory. This follows the release of the ROG Phone 8 Pro, which debuted earlier this year at CES 2024.

ASUS ROG Phone 9: Specifications and Features (Leaked)

The tipster, known as Smart Pikachu, shared the CQC listing on Weibo. The listed model, ASUS AI2501A, is different from the ASUS AI2501C model seen in the IMEI database. Both are consistent with the model numbers of the ROG Phone 8 series, which carried the ASUS_AI2401_A label.

You may be interested in 20% OFF 20% OFF Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Titanium Black

Titanium Black 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage Vivo X100 Pro 5G Asteroid Black

Asteroid Black 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 512 GB Storage 10% OFF 10% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Black Titanium

Black Titanium 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 17% OFF 17% OFF Xiaomi 14 Ultra Black

Black 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 512 GB Storage

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro to go on sale soon, but if you're one of these users, you should skip it

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Key details from the listing suggest that ASUS may equip the ROG Phone 9 with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. This comes as no surprise, as the ROG Phone 8 shipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The phone could also maintain the same 65W charging speed as its predecessor, though faster charging would have been welcomed by fans. The ROG Phone 8 series, with its 65W charger, can fully charge in 39 minutes and supports PD 3.0 and Quick Charge 5.0 standards.

Also read: iOS 18 release: These features, even without Apple Intelligence, make it the biggest overhaul in years

Additionally, the ASUS ROG Phone 9 could offer up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. This matches the ROG Phone 8 Pro's configuration, while the regular ASUS ROG Phone 8 provided up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Though the display is expected to be upgraded, details remain unclear. The ROG Phone 8 featured a 6.78-inch 165Hz FHD+ LTPO AMOLED screen with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and a peak brightness of 2,500 nits.

Also read: iPhone 13 for ₹40,000 in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: 3 big reasons to avoid it

Other specifications from the previous ROG Phone 8 lineup included a 50MP triple rear camera system, 32MP front-facing camera, stereo speakers, and a 5,500mAh battery, features that could likely carry over into the new model.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!