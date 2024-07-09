 Best gaming phones under ₹30,000: OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6 and more | Mobile News

Best gaming phones under 30,000: OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6 and more

Looking for a top gaming phone under 30,000? Here are the best gaming phones under 30,000 from brands like OnePlus, Nothing, Realme, iQOO, and Poco, offering excellent performance and features.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 09 2024, 17:38 IST
Icon
Not a gaming fan? Check 5 best non-gaming phones under 50000
Best gaming phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000: OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6 and more
1/5 Oppo Reno 8 Pro: Priced at Rs. 45,999, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro looks premium and classy and has a beautiful 120Hz OLED display with very slim bezels. The MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chip can run every app and game with ease, while the battery life is excellent. You also get a fast 80W charger with the phone. You will also love the camera performance as it gives bright and well lit photos in all lighting conditions. (Priya/HT Tech)
image caption
2/5 Apple iPhone SE 3rd Gen: With a price tag of Rs. 41,990, iPhone SE 3rd Gen packs the A15 Bionic chip and offers great performance plus you have a pair of reliable cameras on the front and back. The phone also supports IP67 water and has a dust resistance certification. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 Nothing Phone (1): With a starting price of Rs. 32,999, the Nothing Phone (1) is currently the most beautiful looking phone in the market with its strikingly good Glyph lights. It has got a bright and smooth 120Hz OLED display, a clean iteration of Android, good battery life, decently fast charging, and a set of well-tuned cameras. (Amritanshu/HT Tech)
Best gaming phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000: OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6 and more
4/5 Google Pixel 6a: Priced at Rs. 43,999, the Google Pixel 6a gets the powerful Google Tensor chip that runs everything fast. The OLED display is good to look at and the 4410 mAh battery is another bonus. The 18W charger may be slow but you have those brilliant tuned 12MP + 12MP dual rear cameras that churn out some good looking still photos. (Google)
image caption
5/5 Samsung Galaxy A73: With a price tag starting from Rs. 41,999, the Samsung Galaxy A73 gets a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The One UI experience is great although the bloatware needs to be watched out for. The phone also offers great battery life and a reliable set of cameras. You also get IP67 certification. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
Best gaming phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000: OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6 and more
icon View all Images
Discover the best gaming phones under 30,000 from top brands, offering great performance and features. (Pexels)

Products included in this article

OnePlus Nord 3 5G (Tempest Gray, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
(5,660)
Get price 11% OFF
Nothing Phone (2a) 5G (Black, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
(58)
₹26,499 ₹29,999
Buy now 28% OFF
realme 12 Pro 5G (Navigator Beige, 8GB RAM 256 GB Storage)
(636)
₹23,039 ₹31,999
Buy now 14% OFF
iQOO Z7 Pro 5G (Blue Lagoon, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | 3D Curved AMOLED Display | 4nm MediaTek Dimesity 7200 5G Processor | 64MP Aura Light OIS Camera | Segment's Slimmest & Lightest Smartphone
(6,546)
₹23,999 ₹27,999
Buy now

Leading smartphone brands such as Nothing, Samsung, OnePlus, and Honor offer advanced gaming phones for under Rs.30,000. These devices combine performance, features, and affordability, making premium gaming experiences accessible without high costs.

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
OnePlus Nord 3 5G (Tempest Gray, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) 4.1/5 Get Price
Nothing Phone (2a) 5G (Black, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) 4.1/5 ₹ 26,499
realme 12 Pro 5G (Navigator Beige, 8GB RAM 256 GB Storage) 4.1/5 ₹ 23,039
iQOO Z7 Pro 5G (Blue Lagoon, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | 3D Curved AMOLED Display | 4nm MediaTek Dimesity 7200 5G Processor | 64MP Aura Light OIS Camera | Segment's Slimmest & Lightest Smartphone 4.3/5 ₹ 23,999

Despite being mid-range, these phones deliver powerful specs, impressive camera quality, robust processors, and innovative designs. This price bracket redefines expectations, offering excellent value for money.

Here are the top picks for gaming smartphones under Rs. 30,000, ensuring you get the best performance and features for your budget.

Also read: Google Pixel 8a Review: Reliable performance, questionable pricing

1. OnePlus Nord 3 5G

B0C7V84BS2-1

OnePlus Nord 3 5G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, providing flagship-like performance at a mid-range price. It features a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 5000mAh battery supporting 80W fast charging. The HyperBoost gaming engine optimizes resource allocation for a seamless gaming experience, making it a strong choice for gamers.

2. Nothing Phone (2a)

B0CX74JKLL-2

Nothing Phone (2a) is the latest release in this category. It uses a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset, comparable to the Snapdragon 782G. Key features include a 6.7-inch AMOLED FHD+ 120Hz display and a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. Though not solely focused on gaming, it balances affordability, unique design, and overall user experience.

Also read: Redmi 13 5G with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 launched in India: Check price, specs, availability and more

3. Realme 12 Pro 5G

B0CTJYXF56-3

Realme 12 Pro 5G boasts a 6.78-inch LTPO curved AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and high brightness levels. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and an Adreno 732 GPU. The phone offers up to 12GB of LPDDR5X memory and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It has a dual camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, plus a 32MP front camera. The 5500mAh battery supports 120W fast charging.

Also read: CMF Phone 1 vs OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite: Know which mobile is better under Rs.20,000

4. iQOO Z7 Pro 5G

B07WGPJPR3-4

iQOO Z7 Pro 5G combines sleek design, powerful performance, and durability with an IP52 rating. It features a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G chipset built on the TSMC 2nd generation 4nm process, ensuring energy efficiency and better battery life. The octa-core processor reaches a clock speed of 2.8 GHz, handling multitasking with ease.

5. Poco F6

Poco F6 features a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2712 x 1220 pixels. It has a peak brightness of 2400 nits and supports Dolby Vision and HDR 10+. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, paired with an Adreno 735 GPU, powers the phone. It offers up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The device is protected by Corning Gorilla Victus on the front and has a polycarbonate back available in Titanium and Black.

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Jul, 17:37 IST
Trending: google pixel 9 series launch in august: specs, features, and more, here’s what we know so far google pixel 8a review: reliable performance, questionable pricing top ai chatbots you can download on an android mobile phone right away: microsoft copilot, meta ai and more samsung galaxy z fold 6, galaxy z flip 6 launching on july 10: three big upgrades you don’t know in these smartphones iphone 16 pro to get this important camera feature from iphone 15 pro max- details motorola edge 50 to launch in india soon as phone appears on bis certification site waiting for samsung galaxy z fold 6? check 3 major drawbacks of foldable mobiles before you buy honor magic vs3 sleek design and camera specs revealed ahead of july 12 launch event oppo f27 pro plus 5g launched in india at a price of rs.27999: check price, specs, availability and more oneplus nord 4, watch 2 pro, buds 3 pro, and more launching on july 16- all details
Home Mobile Mobile News Best gaming phones under 30,000: OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6 and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

Tencent

Tencent’s Hit Stays on Top After ‘Genshin Impact’ Foe’s Release
YouTube and LinkedIn enters gaming arena with new features and titles to enhance user engagement across platforms

YouTube and LinkedIn enters gaming arena with new features and titles to enhance user engagement across platforms
Fan made song ‘All Before GTA 6’ delights fans amid anticipation for 2025 game release

Fan made song ‘All Before GTA 6’ delights fans amid anticipation for 2025 game release
GTA 6 to feature fishing, pawn shops, enhanced customisation, and immersive gameplay experiences

GTA 6 to feature fishing, pawn shops, enhanced customisation, and immersive gameplay experiences
Garena Free Fire Max tips and tricks: Top 5 ways to become a pro player and dominate battlefield

Garena Free Fire Max tips and tricks: Top 5 ways to become a pro player and dominate battlefield

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Top camera smart mobile phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 in India from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more

Best camera phones under 50000 (2024): Top 5 mobiles from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
OnePlus 12R

OnePlus 12R, Redmi Note 13 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: Check top tech deals of the Week
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: From Noise to Boat- Check out top 5 budget smartwatches to consider under Rs.2000

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: From Noise to Boat- Check out top 5 budget smartwatches to consider under Rs.2000

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets