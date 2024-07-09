Best gaming phones under 30,000: OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6 and more

Leading smartphone brands such as Nothing, Samsung, OnePlus, and Honor offer advanced gaming phones for under Rs.30,000. These devices combine performance, features, and affordability, making premium gaming experiences accessible without high costs.

List of Best Selling Products

Despite being mid-range, these phones deliver powerful specs, impressive camera quality, robust processors, and innovative designs. This price bracket redefines expectations, offering excellent value for money.

Here are the top picks for gaming smartphones under Rs. 30,000, ensuring you get the best performance and features for your budget.

Also read: Google Pixel 8a Review: Reliable performance, questionable pricing

1. OnePlus Nord 3 5G

B0C7V84BS2-1

OnePlus Nord 3 5G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, providing flagship-like performance at a mid-range price. It features a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 5000mAh battery supporting 80W fast charging. The HyperBoost gaming engine optimizes resource allocation for a seamless gaming experience, making it a strong choice for gamers.

2. Nothing Phone (2a)

B0CX74JKLL-2

Nothing Phone (2a) is the latest release in this category. It uses a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset, comparable to the Snapdragon 782G. Key features include a 6.7-inch AMOLED FHD+ 120Hz display and a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. Though not solely focused on gaming, it balances affordability, unique design, and overall user experience.

Also read: Redmi 13 5G with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 launched in India: Check price, specs, availability and more

3. Realme 12 Pro 5G

B0CTJYXF56-3

Realme 12 Pro 5G boasts a 6.78-inch LTPO curved AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and high brightness levels. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and an Adreno 732 GPU. The phone offers up to 12GB of LPDDR5X memory and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It has a dual camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, plus a 32MP front camera. The 5500mAh battery supports 120W fast charging.

Also read: CMF Phone 1 vs OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite: Know which mobile is better under Rs.20,000

4. iQOO Z7 Pro 5G

B07WGPJPR3-4

iQOO Z7 Pro 5G combines sleek design, powerful performance, and durability with an IP52 rating. It features a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G chipset built on the TSMC 2nd generation 4nm process, ensuring energy efficiency and better battery life. The octa-core processor reaches a clock speed of 2.8 GHz, handling multitasking with ease.

5. Poco F6

Poco F6 features a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2712 x 1220 pixels. It has a peak brightness of 2400 nits and supports Dolby Vision and HDR 10+. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, paired with an Adreno 735 GPU, powers the phone. It offers up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The device is protected by Corning Gorilla Victus on the front and has a polycarbonate back available in Titanium and Black.