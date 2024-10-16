Smartphones and theft often go hand in hand, especially as mobile phones become more expensive, with some models like the Pixel 9 Pro Fold nearing the ₹2 lakh mark. Theft is particularly common in countries like India, where high population density makes it easier for pickpockets to target individuals in crowded places, such as metro stations. In some cases, thieves may even snatch your device and run off.

Fortunately, Google has recognised this growing issue and introduced a new set of features for its Pixel devices with Android, focused on theft protection in the Android 15 update. These new features leverage Google's powerful AI to detect theft, offering users practical steps to safeguard their phones. Let's explore how this feature works and why it's important to enable it right away.

Google Pixel's Theft Protection with Android 15: How It Works

Firstly, Google has clarified that this feature only works with Pixel 6 and later models running Android 15. If you own an older device like the Pixel 4 or 5, you'll need to upgrade to a more recent model to benefit from these features. There are four main ways you can protect yourself in the event of a theft:

Theft Detection Lock – If enabled, your Pixel phone will automatically lock the screen if it detects that someone has snatched your device and run away. This is particularly useful in public places where such incidents are more likely. However, you must be actively using the unlocked phone for this feature to activate. Offline Device Lock – This feature locks the screen shortly after your phone goes offline, helping to safeguard your data even if the device is no longer connected to the internet. Remote Locking – By enabling this, you can remotely lock your phone using just a phone number. Find and Erase Your Device – While losing a smartphone is concerning, it's often the personal data and sensitive apps, such as banking apps, that cause the most anxiety. This feature allows you to use Find My Device to locate your phone and even erase it to prevent personal data from being compromised.

How To Enable This On Pixel 6 and Newer Phones

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your Pixel device and navigate to Security and Privacy.

Step 2: Tap on Device Unlock.

Step 3: You will see the Theft Protection feature. Tap on it.

Step 4: Enable all the available toggles, including Theft Detection Lock, Offline Device Lock, Remote Lock, and Find and Erase Your Device.

That's it! You are now much better protected against sudden thefts.

