 Google Pixel’s Android 15 update will make thieves’ lives harder after a theft—Here’s how it works | Mobile News

Google Pixel’s Android 15 update will make thieves’ lives harder after a theft—Here’s how it works

Google Pixel phones' AI now helps detect theft, offering users practical steps to safeguard their devices.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Oct 16 2024, 16:24 IST
Google Pixel’s Android 15 update will make thieves’ lives harder after a theft—Here’s how it works
Google Pixel devices now focus on theft protection with the Android 15 update. (Google )

Smartphones and theft often go hand in hand, especially as mobile phones become more expensive, with some models like the Pixel 9 Pro Fold nearing the 2 lakh mark. Theft is particularly common in countries like India, where high population density makes it easier for pickpockets to target individuals in crowded places, such as metro stations. In some cases, thieves may even snatch your device and run off. 

Fortunately, Google has recognised this growing issue and introduced a new set of features for its Pixel devices with Android, focused on theft protection in the Android 15 update. These new features leverage Google's powerful AI to detect theft, offering users practical steps to safeguard their phones. Let's explore how this feature works and why it's important to enable it right away.

You may be interested in

11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹119,990₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details

Also Read: Foldable phone buying guide: 5 things you should consider before choosing one

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Google Pixel's Theft Protection with Android 15: How It Works

Firstly, Google has clarified that this feature only works with Pixel 6 and later models running Android 15. If you own an older device like the Pixel 4 or 5, you'll need to upgrade to a more recent model to benefit from these features. There are four main ways you can protect yourself in the event of a theft:

  1. Theft Detection Lock – If enabled, your Pixel phone will automatically lock the screen if it detects that someone has snatched your device and run away. This is particularly useful in public places where such incidents are more likely. However, you must be actively using the unlocked phone for this feature to activate.
  2. Offline Device Lock – This feature locks the screen shortly after your phone goes offline, helping to safeguard your data even if the device is no longer connected to the internet.
  3. Remote Locking – By enabling this, you can remotely lock your phone using just a phone number.
  4. Find and Erase Your Device – While losing a smartphone is concerning, it's often the personal data and sensitive apps, such as banking apps, that cause the most anxiety. This feature allows you to use Find My Device to locate your phone and even erase it to prevent personal data from being compromised.

Also Read: Infinix Zero Flip India pricing leaks prior to October 17 launch: Here's what we know

How To Enable This On Pixel 6 and Newer Phones

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your Pixel device and navigate to Security and Privacy.

Step 2: Tap on Device Unlock.

Step 3: You will see the Theft Protection feature. Tap on it.

Step 4: Enable all the available toggles, including Theft Detection Lock, Offline Device Lock, Remote Lock, and Find and Erase Your Device.

That's it! You are now much better protected against sudden thefts.

Also Read: Apple to offer 12GB RAM in future iPhones including iPhone 17 Pro Max- Report

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Oct, 16:24 IST
Trending: iphone se 4 launch inching closer: camera, design changes reflect in leaked case honor 200 lite vs moto g85: which smartphone to buy under rs.20000 iphone 15 pro available for under 98,000 on flipkart – these users should buy it over iphone 16 pro 5 best camera-centric smartphones to capture memories this festive season: iphone 16, pixel 9 pro xl and more google pixel 9 pro pre-orders to start in india after a two-month wait: price and everything you need to know xiaomi to launch redmi note 14 pro 4g with mediatek chip for global market soon- all details oneplus 13 could launch with custom snapdragon 8 elite chip: check launch date, expected specs and more samsung galaxy s24 fe vs samsung galaxy s24: know which smartphone to buy android 15 release: here’s when pixel phones may get big google update samsung’s most expensive phone may look like this, expected to cost over…
Home Mobile Mobile News Google Pixel’s Android 15 update will make thieves’ lives harder after a theft—Here’s how it works
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 trailer 2

GTA 6 trailer 2 speculation grows as Lucia’s rumoured voice actor resurfaces on Instagram after hiatus- Details
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 16: Light Vs Dark event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 16: Light Vs Dark event rewards
Xbox Cloud Gaming

Xbox Cloud Gaming to allow users to stream personal game libraries starting next month- Details
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and two other titles coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and two other titles coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming
Red Dead Redemption PC release

Red Dead Redemption PC release: System requirements, upgrades, and key details for gamers

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Apple September 2024 Event Live Updates: Stay tuned to this live blog to know iPhone 16 launch price along with iPhone 16 Pro series specifications, pricing and all details.

5 best camera-centric smartphones to capture memories this festive season: iPhone 16, Pixel 9 Pro XL and more
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
4 ways you might be unknowingly damaging your smartphone

4 ways you might be unknowingly damaging your smartphone
Amazon Sale 2024: From Amazfit to Samsung, check out top 5 smartwatches to buy

Amazon Sale 2024: From Amazfit to Samsung, check out top 5 smartwatches to buy
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets