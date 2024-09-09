iPhone 16 Pro launch is later today, and as many of you have been eagerly awaiting these devices, you will likely want to get your hands on them as soon as possible post-launch. To ensure you secure your preferred model, it's in your best interest to jump on the pre-order page as soon as it goes live and avoid waiting. Read on to know why.

Also Read: Apple Event 2024 today: iPhone 16 Pro price could remain unchanged, no Apple Watch Ultra 3, and more last-minute leaks

You may be interested in 5% OFF 5% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Pro Black Titanium

Black Titanium 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 8% OFF 8% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Plus 512GB Black

Black 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 512 GB Storage 12% OFF 12% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Black

Black 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 10% OFF 10% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Black Titanium

Black Titanium 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

iPhone 16 Pro Likely to Sell Out Quickly Based On Past Trends

Each year, I've seen the ‘Pro' and ‘Pro Max' models sell out quickly—pushing delivery dates and general availability for everyone. This is because the Pro models are in the highest demand and sell the fastest. So, if you want the iPhone 16 Pro or iPhone 16 Pro Max, especially in the latest colourways—whether Desert Titanium or Gold Titanium—make sure you place your order as soon as Apple starts accepting them for the iPhone 16 series. This trend isn't just limited to the US; even in India, the Pro models sell out rapidly, both online and at the two official Apple Stores.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also Read: Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live [Video]

Last Year, Natural Titanium iPhone 15 Pro Models Went Out Of Stock On Amazon, Flipkart

I remember wanting to order the iPhone 15 Pro in Natural Titanium, only to be disappointed as the overwhelming demand pushed the estimated delivery date to late October, and even November for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. I eventually had to ask a friend to buy one for me from Thailand's Apple Iconsiam Store (where I still had to wait two weeks). So, unless you're willing to wait a month or two for your preferred variant, I'd advise you to order as soon as possible once pre-orders go live. Last year, Apple started pre-orders on 15th September, following the product launch on 12th September. This year, we'll have to wait and see when Apple opens up pre-orders.

Additionally, black market sellers tend to take advantage of this stock scarcity by offering the new models at inflated prices, sometimes bundling them with expensive accessories. I'm sure you'd want to avoid that. So, irrespective of whether you are in India or the US, act quickly.

Also Read: iPhone 16 Pro launch: Top 5 camera upgrades coming to 2024 flagship iPhones

Catch all the latest updates on Apple Event 2024. Discover everything you need to know about the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and iPhone 16 Plus.