 iPhone 16 Pro likely to sell out quickly once pre-orders open: Order fast or… | Mobile News

iPhone 16 Pro likely to sell out quickly once pre-orders open: Order fast if you want yours at launch

If you want the iPhone 16 Pro or iPhone 16 Pro Max around the launch period, you'll need to act quickly once the order page goes live, or you might face a wait of several weeks.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Sep 09 2024, 13:16 IST
Apple iPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to be the most popular iPhone 16 model. (AP)

iPhone 16 Pro launch is later today, and as many of you have been eagerly awaiting these devices, you will likely want to get your hands on them as soon as possible post-launch. To ensure you secure your preferred model, it's in your best interest to jump on the pre-order page as soon as it goes live and avoid waiting. Read on to know why.

Also Read: Apple Event 2024 today: iPhone 16 Pro price could remain unchanged, no Apple Watch Ultra 3, and more last-minute leaks

You may be interested in

5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹128,200₹134,900
Buy now
8% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Plus 512GB
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹100,600₹109,900
Buy now
12% OFF
Apple iPhone 15
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹70,499₹79,900
Buy now
10% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹143,999₹159,900
Buy now

iPhone 16 Pro Likely to Sell Out Quickly Based On Past Trends 

Each year, I've seen the ‘Pro' and ‘Pro Max' models sell out quickly—pushing delivery dates and general availability for everyone. This is because the Pro models are in the highest demand and sell the fastest. So, if you want the iPhone 16 Pro or iPhone 16 Pro Max, especially in the latest colourways—whether Desert Titanium or Gold Titanium—make sure you place your order as soon as Apple starts accepting them for the iPhone 16 series. This trend isn't just limited to the US; even in India, the Pro models sell out rapidly, both online and at the two official Apple Stores.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also Read: Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live [Video]

Last Year, Natural Titanium iPhone 15 Pro Models Went Out Of Stock On Amazon, Flipkart

I remember wanting to order the iPhone 15 Pro in Natural Titanium, only to be disappointed as the overwhelming demand pushed the estimated delivery date to late October, and even November for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. I eventually had to ask a friend to buy one for me from Thailand's Apple Iconsiam Store (where I still had to wait two weeks). So, unless you're willing to wait a month or two for your preferred variant, I'd advise you to order as soon as possible once pre-orders go live. Last year, Apple started pre-orders on 15th September, following the product launch on 12th September. This year, we'll have to wait and see when Apple opens up pre-orders.

Additionally, black market sellers tend to take advantage of this stock scarcity by offering the new models at inflated prices, sometimes bundling them with expensive accessories. I'm sure you'd want to avoid that. So, irrespective of whether you are in India or the US, act quickly.

Also Read: iPhone 16 Pro launch: Top 5 camera upgrades coming to 2024 flagship iPhones

Catch all the latest updates on Apple Event 2024. Discover everything you need to know about the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and iPhone 16 Plus.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Sep, 11:31 IST
Trending: vivo v40 vs oppo reno 12 pro: which smartphone to buy under rs. 40000 samsung galaxy s24 ultra smartphone available at a discounted price of rs.1,06,300: check bank offers and availability iphone 15 pro, 15 pro max may be discontinued sooner than expected- all details samsung galaxy s24 fe charging specs and design leaked ahead of launch: all details this amazing whatsapp trick lets you delete messages for everyone on iphone, android; know how iphone se 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in… iphone 16 to come without sim card slot? global launch of esim only ipad 2024 range sparks new speculations iphone 16 launching soon: why you should skip iphone 15 even on sale oneplus 13 launch timeline leaked- know when the flagship is expected to debut oneplus 12r, xiaomi 14 civi, vivo v40 pro, and other 5 smartphones to buy under rs.50,000: check details
Home Mobile Mobile News iPhone 16 Pro likely to sell out quickly once pre-orders open: Order fast if you want yours at launch
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 9: Know the powers of new character Lila

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 9: Know the powers of new character Lila
GTA Online: Unlock exclusive Enus Deity and weekly rewards with GTA+ membership

GTA Online: Unlock exclusive Enus Deity and weekly rewards with GTA+ membership
PS5 Pro design

Sony PS5 Pro officially teased; 30th-anniversary image reveals new design with three stripes
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 6: Grab Shoes Royale event gifts

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 6: Grab Shoes Royale event gifts
Red Dead Redemption 2: Claim free DLC and exclusive rewards with new bounty hunter event

Red Dead Redemption 2: Claim free DLC and exclusive rewards with new bounty hunter event

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon
OnePlus 12R, Xiaomi 14 Civi, Vivo V40 Pro, and other 5 smartphones to buy under Rs.50,000: Check details

OnePlus 12R, Xiaomi 14 Civi, Vivo V40 Pro, and other 5 smartphones to buy under Rs.50,000: Check details
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best android tablet

10 best Android tablets for high perfromance from Samsung, Lenovo and others
best tablet with pen

Best tablets with stylus from Samsung, Lenovo and others for drawing and note taking
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets