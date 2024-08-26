 iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Expected differences and which one may be the value buy | Mobile News

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Expected differences and which one may be the value buy

Are you considering an iPhone upgrade? Curious about how the iPhone 16 might differ from the iPhone 15? Here's what to expect.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Updated on: Aug 26 2024, 16:32 IST
iPhone 16 launch in September: 5 reasons why iPhone 15 isn’t worth it even after discount
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Expected differences and which one may be the value buy
1/5 iPhone 16 series will debut in just a few weeks with upgraded specifications and new features. As the launch timeline nears, many smartphone buyers must be waiting for the iPhone 15 price drop. However, the smartphone is not worth the upgrade due to several reasons and hardware limitations.  (X.com/Apple Hub)
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Expected differences and which one may be the value buy
2/5 iPhone 15 is just a year old, however, it features a 2022 A16 Bionic chip which lacks speed, multitasking, and performance in comparison to upcoming A18 series chipsets. iPhone 16 would be the first time when all iPhone models will get upgraded chipsets. Therefore, iPhone 16 users can enjoy all the latest features in the long run with smooth and fast performance.  (Apple )
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Expected differences and which one may be the value buy
3/5 iPhone 15 will miss Apple Intelligence despite being a year older. The smartphone is compatible with the iOS 18 update but it will miss out on the latest AI features which were announced at the recent WWDC event. Therefore, it is not worth spending a huge amount of money on an older generation even if it gets discounted. Therefore, with iPhone 15 users will not be able to enjoy smarter Siri, AI-powered iOS apps, and other features. (HT Tech)
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Expected differences and which one may be the value buy
4/5 The iPhone 16 will likely be priced around $799 which is around Rs.80000 in India. However, if you are looking for more economical options then you must wait for the iPhone SE 4 which is expected to debut in March 2025. The smartphone is expected to come with all the premium features at a very affordable price.  (Bloomberg)
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Expected differences and which one may be the value buy
5/5 Lastly, iPhone 15 may not be an ideal option if you want something new and fresh. As the AI trend is taking the world by storm, these features will only grow in future and due to the hardware limitation, the smartphone will not be able to support AI, making it a disappointing move from Apple and not an ideal smartphone upgrade.  (Apple)
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Expected differences and which one may be the value buy
iPhone 16 is expected to bring significant updates compared to the current iPhone 15. (Apple)

Apple is on the verge of announcing its next smartphone series, the iPhone 16. As rumours are circulating, many are wondering how it will stack up against the current iPhone 15 series. If you own an iPhone 15 or are considering buying one, you might be questioning whether to upgrade or wait for the new release. This comparison of the rumoured differences could help guide your decision.

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Design and Functional Changes

The iPhone 16 is rumoured to introduce a new design featuring a vertical camera setup, an action button, and a capture button, which could differentiate it visually and functionally from the iPhone 15. On the front, changes may be minimal, with the iPhone 16 expected to retain the 6.1-inch 60Hz OLED screen and Dynamic Island, much like the iPhone 15. The display might be slightly brighter, but the higher refresh rate will likely remain exclusive to the Pro models.

Also read: Apple expected to launch more AI features for these users soon- Know what's coming

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Performance

A significant difference between the two models lies in their chipsets. The iPhone 16 is expected to be powered by the A18 chip, which would place it two generations ahead of the A16 chip found in the iPhone 15. This new chip could bring on-device AI processing with Apple Intelligence, leading to enhanced overall performance, including gaming and multitasking. To support these improvements, the iPhone 16 may also see an increase in RAM from 6 GB to 8 GB, potentially boosting performance further. Additionally, the A18 chip, likely manufactured using TSMC's advanced 3nm process, might offer better power efficiency compared to the 4nm A16 Bionic chip in the iPhone 15.

Also read: iPhone 15 may get discontinued sooner after iPhone 16 and iPhone SE 4! Here are 5 reasons why

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Camera Capabilities

The iPhone 16 is expected to feature the same camera hardware as the iPhone 15, including a 48 MP primary camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12 MP selfie camera. However, the enhanced image sensing processing (ISP) with the A18 chip might improve photo and video quality. The vertical camera alignment on the iPhone 16 may also enable 3D/Spatial video recording, a feature currently limited to the iPhone 15 Pro models.

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Software and AI Integration

Both models will run iOS 18, but the iPhone 16 is expected to offer a more advanced experience with Apple Intelligence, including an improved Siri with potential ChatGPT integration. Other exclusive AI features might also debut with the iPhone 16 series.

Also read: iPhone 16 series launch date: September 10 likely to mark the debut of Apple's next-gen devices

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Pricing

In terms of pricing, the iPhone 15 might see a price cut of approximately Rs. 10,000 after the launch of the iPhone 16, potentially bringing its price down to Rs. 69,000. The iPhone 16 is rumoured to have a starting price of Rs. 79,900. For those who prioritise the latest features and future-proofing, waiting for the iPhone 16 might be worthwhile. However, for everyday use, the iPhone 15 should still be more than capable of handling daily tasks effectively.

First Published Date: 26 Aug, 16:32 IST
