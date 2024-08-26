iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Expected differences and which one may be the value buy

Apple is on the verge of announcing its next smartphone series, the iPhone 16. As rumours are circulating, many are wondering how it will stack up against the current iPhone 15 series. If you own an iPhone 15 or are considering buying one, you might be questioning whether to upgrade or wait for the new release. This comparison of the rumoured differences could help guide your decision.

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Design and Functional Changes

The iPhone 16 is rumoured to introduce a new design featuring a vertical camera setup, an action button, and a capture button, which could differentiate it visually and functionally from the iPhone 15. On the front, changes may be minimal, with the iPhone 16 expected to retain the 6.1-inch 60Hz OLED screen and Dynamic Island, much like the iPhone 15. The display might be slightly brighter, but the higher refresh rate will likely remain exclusive to the Pro models.

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Performance

A significant difference between the two models lies in their chipsets. The iPhone 16 is expected to be powered by the A18 chip, which would place it two generations ahead of the A16 chip found in the iPhone 15. This new chip could bring on-device AI processing with Apple Intelligence, leading to enhanced overall performance, including gaming and multitasking. To support these improvements, the iPhone 16 may also see an increase in RAM from 6 GB to 8 GB, potentially boosting performance further. Additionally, the A18 chip, likely manufactured using TSMC's advanced 3nm process, might offer better power efficiency compared to the 4nm A16 Bionic chip in the iPhone 15.

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Camera Capabilities

The iPhone 16 is expected to feature the same camera hardware as the iPhone 15, including a 48 MP primary camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12 MP selfie camera. However, the enhanced image sensing processing (ISP) with the A18 chip might improve photo and video quality. The vertical camera alignment on the iPhone 16 may also enable 3D/Spatial video recording, a feature currently limited to the iPhone 15 Pro models.

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Software and AI Integration

Both models will run iOS 18, but the iPhone 16 is expected to offer a more advanced experience with Apple Intelligence, including an improved Siri with potential ChatGPT integration. Other exclusive AI features might also debut with the iPhone 16 series.

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Pricing

In terms of pricing, the iPhone 15 might see a price cut of approximately Rs. 10,000 after the launch of the iPhone 16, potentially bringing its price down to Rs. 69,000. The iPhone 16 is rumoured to have a starting price of Rs. 79,900. For those who prioritise the latest features and future-proofing, waiting for the iPhone 16 might be worthwhile. However, for everyday use, the iPhone 15 should still be more than capable of handling daily tasks effectively.