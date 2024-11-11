iPhone 18 Pro may come with a major camera upgrade- Here’s everything we know

After the iPhone 16 series, rumours surrounding the next year's iPhone 17 have been making rounds revealing expected upgrades. However, in an early iPhone 18 leak, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that the smartphone may get an upgraded primary camera. While it's too early to make assumptions about the 2026 iPhone 18 series, however, the rumours come from one of the most reliable sources, therefore, it does hold some weightage for what Apple has been planning for future iPhones. Here's what the new camera setup for iPhone 18 is expected to look like.

Also read: Google Chrome users in India under high risk, government issues warning

More about Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 512 GB Storage

512 GB Storage 6.9 inches Display Size See full Specifications

iPhone 18 Pro camera leak

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via Tom's Guide), the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to get an upgraded main camera with a variable aperture lens. This new camera technology is expected to be the first in an iPhone if the rumours turn out to be true. But, how these lenses would benefit the iPhone 18 Pro camera? Well, this new lens will manage the amount of light entering the lens. Therefore, this upgrade could improve the iPhone's low-light photography or any other lighting conditions. Additionally, it is expected to bring improved depth of field for focusing subject.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: Apple Vision Pro 2 with M5 chipset could launch sooner than expected: What we know

Kuo also revealed that starting in 2025, Apple may actively collaborate with supplier Sunny Optical for the new variable aperture lens. The report said, “Sunny Optical's advantage in this order is that it already has experience in designing and manufacturing variable aperture cameras (for Android customers), and its shutter order advantage will help lens orders.”

The same supplier is also expected to provide a new compact camera module for the M5-powered MacBook Pro and a new camera system for next year's iPhone 17 Slim. As of now, we are unsure about the camera upgrades coming to iPhone 17, however, rumours suggest that it may get a 48MP telephoto lens and a 24MP selfie camera. Therefore, due to slim formation, it is hard to assume camera upgrades for iPhone 18 series in comparison to the upcoming iPhone 17 models. Now, we will have to wait for other leaks for any official confirmation from Apple about the future plans.

Also read: iOS 18.1 brings ‘inactivity reboot' to iPhones: Your phone will lock down if…

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!