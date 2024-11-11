iPhone 18 Pro may come with a major camera upgrade- Here’s everything we know

iPhone 18 Pro is rumoured to come with a new variable aperture lens for the main camera. Here’s what analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Nov 11 2024, 12:55 IST
iPhone 18 Pro may come with a major camera upgrade- Here’s everything we know
iPhone 18 Pro may come with a major camera upgrade- Here’s everything we know (HT tech)

After the iPhone 16 series, rumours surrounding the next year's iPhone 17 have been making rounds revealing expected upgrades. However, in an early iPhone 18 leak, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that the smartphone may get an upgraded primary camera. While it's too early to make assumptions about the 2026 iPhone 18 series, however, the rumours come from one of the most reliable sources, therefore, it does hold some weightage for what Apple has been planning for future iPhones. Here's what the new camera setup for iPhone 18 is expected to look like. 

Also read: Google Chrome users in India under high risk, government issues warning

More about Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹169,990
Check details
See full Specifications

iPhone 18 Pro camera leak

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via Tom's Guide), the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to get an upgraded main camera with a variable aperture lens. This new camera technology is expected to be the first in an iPhone if the rumours turn out to be true. But, how these lenses would benefit the iPhone 18 Pro camera? Well, this new lens will manage the amount of light entering the lens. Therefore, this upgrade could improve the iPhone's low-light photography or any other lighting conditions. Additionally, it is expected to bring improved depth of field for focusing subject. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Apple Vision Pro 2 with M5 chipset could launch sooner than expected: What we know

Kuo also revealed that starting in 2025, Apple may actively collaborate with supplier Sunny Optical for the new variable aperture lens. The report said, “Sunny Optical's advantage in this order is that it already has experience in designing and manufacturing variable aperture cameras (for Android customers), and its shutter order advantage will help lens orders.”

The same supplier is also expected to provide a new compact camera module for the M5-powered MacBook Pro and a new camera system for next year's iPhone 17 Slim. As of now, we are unsure about the camera upgrades coming to iPhone 17, however, rumours suggest that it may get a 48MP telephoto lens and a 24MP selfie camera. Therefore, due to slim formation, it is hard to assume camera upgrades for iPhone 18 series in comparison to the upcoming iPhone 17 models. Now, we will have to wait for other leaks for any official confirmation from Apple about the future plans. 

Also read: iOS 18.1 brings ‘inactivity reboot' to iPhones: Your phone will lock down if…

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Nov, 12:55 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News iPhone 18 Pro may come with a major camera upgrade- Here’s everything we know
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 promises unmatched mission freedom

GTA 6 promises unmatched mission freedom and enhanced AI; Bringing vice city to life again
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 11: Booyah Ring event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 11: Booyah Ring event rewards
Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 mod turns horses into warp speed chaos, leaving players in hilarious mayhem
GTA Online

GTA Online festive surprise event teases exclusive christmas cars: Leaked details on Comet Safari, Clique
GTA 6

GTA 6 fans narrow down release month using theories, teasers, and lunar cycles for clues- Details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets