iPhone users may soon get this new Google app, spotted on App Store

If you wish to use Google Gemini on an iPhone, your current option is to access it via the Google app. After opening the Google app, you'll need to switch to Gemini on the home screen—a process involving several steps and lacking the seamless experience found on Android devices, particularly on Google Pixel phones. However, recent developments suggest that Android may soon lose its exclusive access to Gemini as a standalone app, as the Gemini app was briefly spotted listed on the Apple App Store.

Google Gemini with Gemini Live Listed on the App Store?

According to a report by 9to5Google, a user in the Philippines spotted the Google Gemini app on the Apple App Store, allowing users to interact with Gemini directly. The app listing on the App Store indicates that users can indeed access Gemini Live, Google's new voice assistant. Additionally, the report mentions that Gemini uses iPhone's Live Activities to stay active while users continue using their devices.

The report adds that the app on iOS currently resembles the experience on the Gemini website and does not offer the more polished UI available on the Android app.

No Certainty on When It Will Be Available

At present, the evidence is limited, as only one user reported finding the app in the Philippines. 9to5Google attempted to access the app in the United States, but it seemingly did not load. Similarly, we tried to access it in India but were unsuccessful. Whether this was a test or a sign that Google is nearly ready with the app remains uncertain. It is also unclear when, or if, it will be made widely available. For now, the best experience with Google Gemini is still found on Google Pixel devices, and other Android flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

