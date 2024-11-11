iPhone users may soon get this new Google app, spotted on App Store

Google Gemini could be finally available on iPhone as a standalone app. Here's what we know. 

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Nov 11 2024, 11:27 IST
iPhone users may soon get this new Google app, spotted on App Store
Google could soon bring Google Gemini standalone app for the iPhone. (AP)

If you wish to use Google Gemini on an iPhone, your current option is to access it via the Google app. After opening the Google app, you'll need to switch to Gemini on the home screen—a process involving several steps and lacking the seamless experience found on Android devices, particularly on Google Pixel phones. However, recent developments suggest that Android may soon lose its exclusive access to Gemini as a standalone app, as the Gemini app was briefly spotted listed on the Apple App Store.

Also Read: Google Pixel phones' major issues highlighted in leaked documents - Details here

You may be interested in

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
  • Obsidian
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹172,999
Check details
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 256GB
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 16 256GB
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹89,900
Buy now
Apple iPhone 16 Plus 256GB
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹89,900
Buy now

Google Gemini with Gemini Live Listed on the App Store?

According to a report by 9to5Google, a user in the Philippines spotted the Google Gemini app on the Apple App Store, allowing users to interact with Gemini directly. The app listing on the App Store indicates that users can indeed access Gemini Live, Google's new voice assistant. Additionally, the report mentions that Gemini uses iPhone's Live Activities to stay active while users continue using their devices.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The report adds that the app on iOS currently resembles the experience on the Gemini website and does not offer the more polished UI available on the Android app.

Also Read: iOS 18.1 brings ‘inactivity reboot' to iPhones: Your phone will lock down if…

No Certainty on When It Will Be Available

At present, the evidence is limited, as only one user reported finding the app in the Philippines. 9to5Google attempted to access the app in the United States, but it seemingly did not load. Similarly, we tried to access it in India but were unsuccessful. Whether this was a test or a sign that Google is nearly ready with the app remains uncertain. It is also unclear when, or if, it will be made widely available. For now, the best experience with Google Gemini is still found on Google Pixel devices, and other Android flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Also Read: Realme GT 7 Pro launching soon, to get AI gaming capabilities with 120 FPS

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Nov, 11:27 IST
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News iPhone users may soon get this new Google app, spotted on App Store
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 mod turns horses into warp speed chaos, leaving players in hilarious mayhem
GTA Online

GTA Online festive surprise event teases exclusive christmas cars: Leaked details on Comet Safari, Clique
GTA 6

GTA 6 fans narrow down release month using theories, teasers, and lunar cycles for clues- Details
Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2: Leaks, rumours, and what we know about the next big console so far
ps5 pro

PS5 Pro won’t launch in India, Sony confirms, but there’s a pricey workaround

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets