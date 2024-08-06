iQOO Z9s Pro, Z9s specs and key details revealed before August 21 launch date: What we know so far

iQOO Z9s Pro and iQOO Z9s are confirmed to launch on August 21. Ahead of the launch, the Vivo sub-brand has revealed several details about the devices, including their processor, screen type, design, battery capacity, and camera setup. Both the devices are expected to pack powerful internals, and feature a design reminiscent of the more expensive flagship, the iQOO 12. Read on for more.

iQOO Z9s Series Specifications

iQOO Z9s Pro is confirmed to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, and iQOO claims that the AnTuTu score for the device is over 820,000 points. Coming to the display specs, the iQOO Z9s will offer a 3D curved OLED panel with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits.

Additionally, as reported by GSMArena, the iQOO Z9s will come with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC. Both the iQOO Z9s Pro and iQOO Z9s will get the 50MP Sony IMX882 camera sensor with support for Optical Image Stabilisation, 4K videos, and Super Night Mode. Moreover, iQOO is expected to further boost the camera performance using several AI features. And, to power it all, the iQOO Z9s Pro is expected to pack a 5,500mAh battery cell.

iQOO Z9s Series Price in India and Colours

The iQOO Z9s Pro is expected to be priced around ₹25,000 and will come in two colours—Flamboyant Orange and Lux Marble. While the iQOO Z9s is expected to be priced under ₹20,000, making it the entry-level device of the series. More details should be revealed on August 21, when iQOO officially launches the devices in the Indian market.

