The price for the iQOO Z9s 5G in India is Rs. 18,999 . This is the iQOO Z9s 5G base model with 128 GB of internal storage. Market Status of iQOO Z9s 5G is Released. ...Read More Read Less
|
|
Vivo T4R 5G
|
₹19,499
Check Details
|
Iqoo Z9s 5g VS Vivo T4r 5g
|
|
Samsung Galaxy F36 5G
|
₹17,499
Check Details
|
Iqoo Z9s 5g VS Samsung Galaxy F36 5g
|
|
Samsung Galaxy M36
|
24% OFF
Discounted price:₹17,499 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Iqoo Z9s 5g VS Samsung Galaxy M36
|
|
Xiaomi Redmi Note 14
|
₹18,999
Check Details
|
Iqoo Z9s 5g VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 14
|
|
Realme Narzo 80 Pro
|
₹19,999
Check Details
|
Iqoo Z9s 5g VS Realme Narzo 80 Pro
|
|
OPPO A5 Pro
|
18% OFF
Discounted price:₹17,998 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Iqoo Z9s 5g VS Oppo A5 Pro
Offers exceptional multitasking and gaming performance while maximizing efficiency and thermal control.
Delivers stunning photos with excellent low-light capabilities and versatile ultra-wide shots, perfect for social media.
Ensures rapid app loading, seamless multitasking, and quick file access for an enhanced gaming experience.
Provides vibrant colors and sharp visuals with a smooth scrolling experience, ideal for outdoor usage.
Ensures extended usage and fast charging convenience, making it perfect for busy lifestyles.
Tailored for gamers and creators looking for a high-performance smartphone with a powerful camera and fast charging.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.