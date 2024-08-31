Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison News
Release date : 31 August 2024

iQOO Z9s 5G

iQOO Z9s 5G is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 18,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa Core Processor Processor and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on iQOO Z9s 5G from HT Tech. Buy iQOO Z9s 5G now with free delivery.

iQOO Z9s 5G Price in India and other variants

The price for the iQOO Z9s 5G in India is Rs. 18,999 . This is the iQOO Z9s 5G base model with 128 GB of internal storage. Market Status of iQOO Z9s 5G is Released. ...Read More

iQOO Z9s 5G Take Away

processor
Processor
Octa Core Processor

Offers exceptional multitasking and gaming performance while maximizing efficiency and thermal control.

camera
Camera
50MP + 8MP Rear, 32MP Front

Delivers stunning photos with excellent low-light capabilities and versatile ultra-wide shots, perfect for social media.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR5 8GB + UFS 3.1 128GB

Ensures rapid app loading, seamless multitasking, and quick file access for an enhanced gaming experience.

display
Display
6.78 inches AMOLED, 120Hz

Provides vibrant colors and sharp visuals with a smooth scrolling experience, ideal for outdoor usage.

battery
Battery
5500 mAh with 44W Flash Charge

Ensures extended usage and fast charging convenience, making it perfect for busy lifestyles.

summary
Ideal For

Tailored for gamers and creators looking for a high-performance smartphone with a powerful camera and fast charging.

Iqoo Z9s 5g Summary

iQOO Z9s Full Specifications, price, launch date and more

iQOO Z9s is an upcoming smartphone from iQOO, Vivo’s sub-brand, and it will be launched alongside the iQOO Z9s Pro on August 21, 2024 in the Indian market. iQOO has already unveiled many details about the upcoming smartphone, including its design, chipset, screen, battery, and more.

iQOO Z9s Price in India and Availability

iQOO has yet to reveal the price of the iQOO Z9s for India, but considering its positioning, it is expected to be around the Rs 20,000 price bracket. On the other hand, the iQOO Z9s Pro is expected to be priced around Rs 25,000. Both devices will be launched on August 21 in the Indian market.

iQOO Z9s Design, Display, and Camera Details

iQOO Z9s is expected to be available in two colours: White and Orange, and it is likely to sport a design similar to the iQOO flagship, the iQOO 12, featuring a ‘squircle’ camera module on the back. This may help iQOO streamline its design language across product lines, and help build a visual identity for the brand. For the display, iQOO is expected to introduce a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED panel with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. It will also house the front-facing camera in a circular cutout. As for the optics, the device is expected to feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 wide camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The main camera is anticipated to support Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and 4K video recording. On the front, it may include a 32MP camera for selfies.

iQOO Z9s Processor and Battery

iQOO is known for producing performance-oriented smartphones, and the iQOO Z9s is expected to be no exception, featuring the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, coupled with 8GB RAM. The iQOO Z9s Pro, on the other hand, may come powered with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, having an Antutu score of around 8,20,000. For the battery, the device is expected to include a 5500 mAh battery with support for fast charging. iQOO Z9s Software Details iQOO Z9s is expected to run Android 14 out of the box, with Vivo’s FunTouch OS 14 on top. This would enable features such as a customisable Lock Screen, mini windows support, memory booster, hidden album, screen mirroring, and more.

Iqoo Z9s 5g: Key Specifications & Features

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, 44W Flash Charge

  • Capacity

    5500 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Video Recording

    1080p @ 60 fps FHD, 4K @ 30 fps UHD, 720p

  • Flash

    Yes, Dual LED Flash

  • Front Camera

    32 MP

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 8 MP

  • Autofocus

    Yes,

  • Height

    164 mm

  • Width

    75.3 mm

  • Thickness

    8.5 mm

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Pixel Density

    395 ppi

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Screen Size

    6.78 inches

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.79 (Wide Angle) 8MP f/2.4 (Ultra Wide)

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    90.61 %

  • Bezel-less display

    No

  • Custom UI

    Funtouch OS 14

  • Launch Date

    August 31, 2024

  • Brand

    iQOO

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • SIM 2

    NSA-n1/n3/n28B/n40/n77/n78, SA-n1/n3/n5/n8/n28B/n40/n77/n78

  • GPS

    Yes, GLONASS;GALILEO;BeiDou;GNSS, QZSS

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, wifi direct

  • SIM 1

    NSA-n1/n3/n28B/n40/n77/n78,SA-n1/n3/n5/n8/n28B/n40/n77/n78

  • NFC

    No

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM (Hybrid Slot)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.4

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Processor

    Octa Core Processor

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

