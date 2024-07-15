 Moto G85 vs CMF Phone 1: Know which of these new smartphones is a better buy under Rs.20000 | Mobile News

Moto G85 vs CMF Phone 1: Know which of these new smartphones is a better buy under Rs.20000

Moto G85 vs CMF Phone 1: Check out which mid-range smartphone is offering better specifications under Rs.20000.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Jul 15 2024, 10:09 IST
Moto G85 vs CMF Phone 1: Know which of these new smartphones is a better buy under Rs.20000
Here’s an in-depth specs comparison between Moto G85 and CMF Phone 1. (CMF/ Motorola)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, CMF Phone 1 and other key smartphones made their debut in July 2024, making it one of the most memorable months of the year for smartphone launches. In the first half of July, Motorola and Nothing's sub-brand CMF launched their new smartphones in the mid-range segment. Priced under Rs.20000, both Moto G85 and CMF Phone 1 have received much attention from the tech enthusiasts and potential smartphone buyers in the budget market. Let's compare the specifications of both the smartphones to know which one has more to offer. 

Moto G85 vs CMF Phone 1

Design: If you look at the design of CMF Phone 1, it sports plastic back with an interchanging panel, making the smartphone look unique in the segment. The Phone 1 is offered with three back panel options: Peacock Green, Andaman Blue and Classic Black. On the other hand, the Moto G85 features a similar design as all the other Moto smartphones launched in the past few months. It comes with a vegan leather back and it is offered in three colour options: Sunset Peach, Matte Brown and Astro Silver. 

Display: The CMF Phone 1 features a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED LTPS display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 2000nits of peak brightness. The Moto G85 sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1600nits of brightness. It is worth noting that Moto G85 comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, whereas Phone 1's display is vulnerable when compared to that.

Camera: In terms of camera features, the CMF Phone 1 comes with a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth camera sensor. On the other hand, the Moto G85 also features a dual-camera system which consists of a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies, CMF Phone 1 features a 16MP sensor, whereas, the Motorola G85 features a 8MP sensor. 

Performance: Under the hood, the CMF Phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. On the other hand, the Moto G85 is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. Both smartphones run on an OS based on Android 14. 
 

Battery: For lasting performance, the CMF Phone 1 and Moto G85 are equipped with a 5000mAh battery. Both smartphones support 33W fast charging. 

Price: The CMF Phone 1 is available at a starting price of Rs.15999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. On the other hand, the Moto G85 price starts at Rs.17999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

First Published Date: 15 Jul, 10:09 IST
