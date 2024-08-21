iQOO Z9s Pro, iQOO Z9s launched in India with curved display and 12GB RAM: All you need to know

iQOO Z9s and iQOO Z9s Pro have now finally launched in India, following months of speculation surrounding the devices. Both phones feature a flagship-tier design, offering a large 6.67-inch curved display, fast chipsets in the form of the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 and Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipsets, and up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Here is all you need to know about iQOO's latest mid-range phones.

iQOO Z9s, iQOO Z9s Pro Price in India, Availability

iQOO has priced the devices aggressively in the Indian market, with the iQOO Z9s starting at ₹19,999 for the 8GB+128GB model. You can also opt for the 8GB+256GB variant for ₹21,999 or the 12GB+256GB variant for ₹23,999.

For the iQOO Z9s Pro, the base 8GB+128GB variant costs ₹24,999. You can also opt for the 8GB+256GB variant for ₹26,999 and the high-end 12GB+256GB model for ₹28,999.

iQOO Z9s will be available in Titanium Matte and Onyx Green colourways, while the more expensive iQOO Z9s Pro will come in Flamboyant Orange and Luxe Marble shades.

Both smartphones will be available on different dates, with the iQOO Z9s launching on August 29, and the iQOO Z9s Pro on August 23, available on Amazon India and iQOO India's e-store. Additionally, there are launch offers that reduce the price if you use ICICI or HDFC credit cards or have a device to exchange.

iQOO Z9s, iQOO Z9s Pro Specifications

Talking about the performance, the iQOO Z9s is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, paired with the Mali G615 MC2 GPU and up to 12GB RAM. The iQOO Z9s Pro features a faster chipset in the form of the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 and includes a 3000mm liquid cooling system for sustained performance during intense workloads. It also offers up to 12GB RAM.

Both smartphones feature a 6.67-inch curved FHD AMOLED panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. However, the brightness differs, with the iQOO Z9s Pro offering 4500 nits of peak brightness, compared to the iQOO Z9s with 1800 nits peak brightness.

Coming to the optics, the primary camera is the same across both models, featuring a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor. However, the iQOO Z9s Pro adds an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, replacing the 2MP bokeh sensor found on the Z9s. For selfies, both models have a 16MP sensor.

For battery, both devices come with a 5500 mAh battery cell. The iQOO Z9s Pro supports faster 80W charging, while the Z9s has 44W fast charging. Both smartphones run on FunTouch OS 14 atop Android 14 and come with IP64 protection against dust and water.

