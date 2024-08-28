iQOO Z9s, which launched earlier this month alongside the iQOO Z9s Pro, is set to go on sale in India for the first time on August 29. Although it is priced lower than the Pro variant, the iQOO Z9s offers powerful hardware for the price it retails for. It features the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset and comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, making it a strong competitor in its segment, alongside other phones such as the Nothing Phone 2 and OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite. Here's everything you need to know about the iQOO Z9s.

iQOO Z9s Price in India and Availability

iQOO Z9s retails at ₹19,999 for the 8GB+128GB model, with prices going up to ₹23,999 for the 12GB+256GB model. There is also an 8GB+256GB model available, priced at ₹21,999.

The device comes in two colourways: Titanium Matte and Oxyn Green, and it will be available on both Amazon India and the iQOO e-store starting from August 29. Additionally, if you have an ICICI or HDFC Bank credit card, you can avail a discount of ₹2,000—bringing the effective price down to ₹17,999 for the base model.

iQOO Z9s Specifications

iQOO Z9s is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC and features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 1800 nits, and support for 2160Hz PWM dimming.

It also includes Wet Touch technology, allowing you to use the device even when there are water droplets on the display.

Coming to optics, the iQOO Z9s gets the 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor, a secondary 2MP bokeh sensor, and an Aura Light LED flash. On the front, there is a 16MP camera for selfies.

iQOO Z9s packs a 5500mAh battery, which can be charged using 44W fast charging. Additionally, it comes with IP64 dust and water resistance and runs on Android 14, with FunTouch OS 14 layered on top.

