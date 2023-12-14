 Lava Yuva 3 Pro - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Release date : 14 Dec 2023

Lava Yuva 3 Pro

Lava Yuva 3 Pro is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 50 MP Rear Camera, Unisoc T616 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Yuva 3 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Lava Yuva 3 Pro now with free delivery.
Forest Viridian Desert Gold Meadow Purple
128 GB

Key Specs

RAM

8 GB

Display

6.5 inches

Battery

5000 mAh

Rear Camera

50 MP

Lava Yuva 3 Pro Price in India

The starting price for the Lava Yuva 3 Pro in India is Rs. 8,999.  At Amazon, the Lava Yuva 3 Pro can be purchased for Rs. 7,299.  This is the Lava Yuva 3 Pro base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Forest Viridian, Desert Gold and Meadow Purple. ...Read More

Lava Yuva 3

Lava Yuva 3 (Cosmic Lavender,4+4*GB RAM,UFS 2.2 128GB Storage)|Premium Glossy Back|Octacore Processor|18W Fast Charging|90Hz Punch Hole Display|13MP AI Triple Camera|Side Fingerprint Sensor
₹8,499 ₹7,299
Buy Now
Lava Yuva 3

Lava Yuva 3 (Eclipse Black,4+4*GB RAM,UFS 2.2 128GB Storage)|Premium Glossy Back|Octacore Processor|18W Fast Charging|90Hz Punch Hole Display|13MP AI Triple Camera|Side Fingerprint Sensor
₹7,999 ₹7,299
Buy Now
Lava Yuva3 Pro

Lava Yuva3 Pro (Forest Viridian, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 128GB Storage) |AG Glass Back|T616 Octacore Processor|18W Fast Charging|6.5 inch 90Hz Punch Hole Display|50MP AI Dual Camera|Upto 16GB Expandable RAM
₹9,999 ₹8,999
Buy Now

Lava Yuva 3 Pro Full Specifications

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP

  • Front Camera

    8 MP

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Processor

    Unisoc T616

  • Display

    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Standby time

    Up to 500 Hours(2G)

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 18W

  • TalkTime

    Up to 38 Hours(4G)

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Thickness

    8.7 mm

  • Width

    76.1 mm

  • Weight

    200 grams Below

  • Height

    165 mm

  • Colours

    Forest Viridian, Desert Gold, Meadow Purple

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Resolution

    720x1600 px (HD+)

  • Screen Size

    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    270 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    81.24 %

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Refresh Rate

    90 Hz

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Resolution

    8 MP, Primary Camera

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Flash

    Yes, Screen flash

  • Launch Date

    December 14, 2023 (Official)

  • Operating System

    Android v13

  • Brand

    Lava

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Filters Touch to focus

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Resolution

    50 MP, Primary Camera

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • SIM 2

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • NFC

    No

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Graphics

    Mali-G57

  • CPU

    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Fabrication

    12 nm

  • Chipset

    Unisoc T616

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 512 GB

  • Storage Type

    UFS 2.2
