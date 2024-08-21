Moto G45 5G with Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset launched in India: Check price, specs and more

Moto G45 5G has been officially launched in India as the newest addition to Moto G series. The new Moto G-series phone features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The handset sports a 6.5-inch display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and is equipped with 50MP dual rear cameras. Here's what Motorola has in store for you. Take a look at the price, specs, features and more.

Moto G45 5G: Price in India

The Moto G45 5G is available in India at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage model and Rs. 12,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage version. It comes in Brilliant Blue, Brilliant Green, and Viva Magenta colour options.

Moto G45 5G: Specifications and Features

The Moto G45 5G features a 6.45-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The screen offers peak brightness of 500 nits and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip, which uses a 6nm process, paired with an Adreno 619 GPU for handling graphic tasks. It runs on Android 14 with a promise of an upgrade to Android 15 and three years of security updates.

Users can choose between up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB with a microSD card. The rear camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. There is also a 16MP camera, ideal for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity features on the Moto G45 5G include Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, A-GPS, LTEPP, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also includes various sensors, such as an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, sensor hub, and SAR sensor.

Additionally, the device sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor which allows face unlocking without any hassle. The Moto G45 5G includes stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Furthermore, It houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging and has an IP52 rating for water resistance.