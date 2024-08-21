 Moto G45 5G with Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset launched in India: Check price, specs and more | Mobile News

Moto G45 5G with Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset launched in India: Check price, specs and more

Moto G45 5G launched in India today, featuring Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor, 5,000mAh battery, and dual rear camera setup. Here’s what more Motorola has to offer.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 21 2024, 14:54 IST
Moto G45 5G with Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset launched in India
Moto G45 5G is available at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage model in India. (motorola.in)

Moto G45 5G has been officially launched in India as the newest addition to Moto G series. The new Moto G-series phone features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The handset sports a 6.5-inch display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and is equipped with 50MP dual rear cameras. Here's what Motorola has in store for you. Take a look at the price, specs, features and more.

Moto G45 5G: Price in India

The Moto G45 5G is available in India at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage model and Rs. 12,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage version. It comes in Brilliant Blue, Brilliant Green, and Viva Magenta colour options.

You may be interested in

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹109,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
1% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹151,700₹154,000
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Also read: Lava Blaze X review: Impressive budget-friendly smartphone with crisp AMOLED display

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Moto G45 5G: Specifications and Features

The Moto G45 5G features a 6.45-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The screen offers peak brightness of 500 nits and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip, which uses a 6nm process, paired with an Adreno 619 GPU for handling graphic tasks. It runs on Android 14 with a promise of an upgrade to Android 15 and three years of security updates.

Also read: Oppo F27 5G launched in India at Rs. 22,999: Check out display, camera, battery and more

Users can choose between up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB with a microSD card. The rear camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. There is also a 16MP camera, ideal for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity features on the Moto G45 5G include Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, A-GPS, LTEPP, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also includes various sensors, such as an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, sensor hub, and SAR sensor. 

Also read: iQOO Z9s Pro, iQOO Z9s launched in India with curved display and 12GB RAM: All you need to know

Additionally, the device sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor which allows face unlocking without any hassle. The Moto G45 5G includes stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Furthermore, It houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging and has an IP52 rating for water resistance.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Aug, 14:54 IST
Tags:
Trending: apple event: iphone 16 launch poster ‘leaked’ with iphone se and iphone 16 pro marketing materials- all details iphone 16 series launch likely on september 10: apple may introduce a new ‘desert’ colour option oppo a80 5g with dimensity 6300 processor, 5,100mah battery launched: check price, specs and more iphone 16 vs iphone 15: know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from apple iphone users get new version of latest ios update: here’s what it means and why you should install it right now motorola edge 50 pro alternatives: nothing phone 2a, poco f6, and more google pixel fold to be available for purchase even after pixel 9 pro fold: check details here google pixel 9 pro xl vs samsung galaxy s24 ultra: flagship smartphones camera specs compared warning! don't use the wrong usb-c cable with your new iphone 15; here’s why nothing phone 2a plus vs nothing phone 2a: is the upgrade worth the extra cost?
Home Mobile Mobile News Moto G45 5G with Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset launched in India: Check price, specs and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA Online: Get $500,000 by completing Rockstar Games survey and enjoy new weekly bonuses

GTA Online: Get $500,000 by completing Rockstar Games survey and enjoy new weekly bonuses
Fortnite

These iPhone users can play Fortnite again after 2020 ban—Here’s how
GTA 6 release: Rockstar Games fans worried after San Andreas VR project put on indefinite hold

GTA 6 release: Rockstar Games fans worried after San Andreas VR project put on indefinite hold
GTA 6 fans anticipate potential cameos from GTA 5 characters amid growing speculation

GTA 6 fans anticipate potential cameos from GTA 5 characters amid growing speculation
GTA 5 surges to second place for most downloaded PS5 game in latest rankings- All details

GTA 5 surges to second place for most downloaded PS5 game in latest rankings- All details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Apple iPad, OnePlus Pad, Galaxy Tab and other feature-packed tablets for gaming in India

Apple iPad, OnePlus Pad, Galaxy Tab and other feature-packed tablets for gaming in India
Motorola Edge 50 Pro alternatives

Motorola Edge 50 Pro alternatives: Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6, and more
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Oppo Reno 12 series, Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, and more launched so far in July 2024
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and other smartwatches with best features under Rs. 2000 on Amazon

Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and other smartwatches with best features under Rs. 2000 on Amazon
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets