 Oneplus Nord 2t 256gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OnePlus Nord 2T 256GB

    OnePlus Nord 2T 256GB is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 33,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 2.6 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OnePlus Nord 2T 256GB from HT Tech. Buy OnePlus Nord 2T 256GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    8
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37924/heroimage/151579-v3-oneplus-nord-2t-256gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37924/images/Design/151579-v3-oneplus-nord-2t-256gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37924/images/Design/151579-v3-oneplus-nord-2t-256gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37924/images/Design/151579-v3-oneplus-nord-2t-256gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37924/images/Design/151579-v3-oneplus-nord-2t-256gb-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹33,999
    256 GB
    6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
    Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 2.6 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    32 MP
    4500 mAh
    Android v12
    Key Specs
    ₹33,999
    256 GB
    6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
    50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    4500 mAh
    See full specifications
    OnePlus Nord 2T 256GB Price in India

    OnePlus Nord 2T 256GB price in India starts at Rs.33,999. The lowest price of OnePlus Nord 2T 256GB is Rs.28,998 on amazon.in.

    Oneplus Nord 2t 256gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 32 MP
    • 4500 mAh
    • 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    • 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes, Super VOOC, 80W: 100 % in 27 minutes
    • 4500 mAh
    • No
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Dual Video Recording
    • Single
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Exmor RS
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    • F1.8
    • 32 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(2.8" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Continuous autofocus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F2.4
    • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes
    Design
    • 190 grams
    • 159.1 mm
    • 8.2 mm
    • Jade Fog, Gray Shadow
    • 73.2 mm
    Display
    • 20:9
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 85.71 %
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • AMOLED
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
    • 409 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
    • 90 Hz
    General
    • OnePlus
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v12
    • Yes
    • July 5, 2022 (Official)
    • Nord 2T 256GB
    • Oxygen OS
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • No
    • No
    • USB Type-C
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes
    • Head: 1.14 W/kg, Body: 1.15 W/kg
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v5.2
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • MediaTek Dimensity 1300 MT6893
    • Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 2.6 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    • LPDDR4X
    • 12 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • Mali-G77 MC9
    • 6 nm
    • 20.0 s
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • UFS 3.1
    • Up to 225 GB
    • No
    • 256 GB
    • Yes
    Oneplus Nord 2t 256gb