Oneplus Nord 2t 256gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

OnePlus Nord 2T 256GB OnePlus Nord 2T 256GB is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 33,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 2.6 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OnePlus Nord 2T 256GB from HT Tech. Buy OnePlus Nord 2T 256GB now with free delivery.