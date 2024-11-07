Oppo Find X8 series camera specs revealed: iPhone 16-like button and more

Oppo is gearing up to launch its flagship Oppo Find X8 series in the coming weeks and ahead of the launch, the company has revealed that the Find X8 Series is the first in the world to feature a dual periscope camera system with a unique Triple Prism Fold Reflection System. As revealed by the company, the upcoming Oppo Find X8 gets a quad-camera system with innovative GenAI features such as AI-backed Telescope Zoom, a new and advanced HyperTone Image Engine, Dolby Vision video recording, and 4-mic Spatial Audio. It also comes with the iconic Hasselblad Portrait, Master Mode for granular control over camera settings and Lightning Snap, which can capture 100 photos in 30 seconds.

Oppo Find X8 series: Dual Periscope camera system

Oppo Find X8 series pioneers the world's first dual periscope camera system. The dual periscope system for the 3x and 6x camera optical lens systems has enabled Oppo to create the thinnest and lightest flagship camera system.

The 50MP LYT-600 sensor and 3x telephoto lens claims to deliver crystal-clear shots in any lighting conditions. To house the large 1/1.95” sensor, Oppo engineered an all-new and innovative Triple Prism Folded Lens that reduces weight by 30% and size by 24% compared to previous models. By positioning the lens parallel to the phone's body, Oppo has minimised lens protrusion to just 3.09mm, ensuring a sleek, modern design.

The 50MP IMX858-equipped 6x periscope camera extends your reach from travel photography to capturing your favourite performer on stage. Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and the full 50MP resolution promise sharply focused shots even in low light, preserving every detail.

The primary 50MP camera, equipped with Sony's LYT-808 sensor, is said to offers unmatched clarity in challenging lighting through advanced two-layer transistor pixel structure. By stacking the photodiode and the pixel transistor on separate layers, this sensor significantly enhances dynamic range, reduces noise, and maximises light capture.

The Find X8 Series' camera system further elevates performance with 2-DOL HDR capture and Oppo's improved HyperTone Image Engine. It helps users get a sharp image, even if they are taking photos of fast-moving objects or persons, as the Find X8's HDR system ensures perfectly balanced highlights and shadows for breathtaking photos every time.

The Oppo Find X8 series is also driven by the cutting-edge HyperTone Image Engine, which ensures every shot is captured with uncompromised clarity. The system preserves maximum image quality across mid-tones, highlights, and tones by performing all computational adjustments directly on RAW sensor data.

AI-Backed Telescope Zoom

The Find X8 Series also comes with an AI Telescope Zoom. Oppo uses AI algorithms with generative AI models to help users zoom into subjects while preserving clarity and accuracy, even at extreme zoom levels such as up to 120x. Further, Oppo's advanced AI Telescope Zoom ensures that different AI models are used when shooting at 10x to 20x, 20x to 60x, and 60x to 120x.

iPhone 16 like camera button

The Find X8 Series also gets a dedicated Quick Button, letting users launch the camera interface with just a quick touch. A single click lets users take a photo or video, while a long press of the Quick Button turns on continuous shooting for photos. Users can also swipe on this dedicated camera button to zoom in when shooting photos or videos in landscape mode.

Hasselblad

The Oppo Find X8 series introduces Hasselblad Camera Mode, bringing the brilliance of medium-format photography to your smartphone. Simulating the iconic Hasselblad X2D camera, this mode delivers natural bokeh effects, stunning colour representation, and a dynamic range that's true to life.