 Oppo K12x 5G vs Poco M6 Plus 5G: Know which affordable smartphone to buy under Rs.15000

Oppo K12x 5G vs Poco M6 Plus 5G: Know which affordable smartphone to buy under Rs.15000

Oppo K12x 5G vs Poco M6 Plus 5G: Check out the specs comparison between these two budget range smartphones to know which is a better option.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Aug 10 2024, 09:00 IST
Oppo K12x 5G vs Poco M6 Plus 5G: Know which affordable smartphone to buy under Rs.15000
Check out the specs comparison between Oppo K12x 5G and Poco M6 Plus 5G (Oppo)

Oppo K12x 5G vs Poco M6 Plus 5G: Are you in search of affordable yet feature-fille smartphones? Then Poco and Oppo announced new smartphones catered for people who are looking for smartphones under Rs.15000. The Oppo K12x 5G and Poco M6 Plus 5G are both newly launched smartphones that offer unique features, new designs, and features. To help buyers make a better decision, we have curated a specification comparison between Oppo K12x 5G and Poco M6 Plus 5G to help the suitable option. 

Oppo K12x 5G vs Poco M6 Plus 5G

Display: The Oppo K12x 5G features a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1000nits peak brightness. It also comes with dual-reinforced Panda Glass protection. Whereas the Poco M5 PLus 5G comes with a 6.79-inch LCD FHD+ display with a 120Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?


Camera: In terms of photography, the Oppo K12x 5G sports a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 32MP AI primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. On the other hand, the Poco M6 Plus 5G features a 108MP dual camera setup with Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor. On the front, the Oppo smartphone comes with an 8MP front camera, whereas the Poco phone comes with a 13MP selfie camera. 

Also read: Oppo Reno12 5G goes on sale in India


Performance: Oppo K12x 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor paired with up to 8GB and 256GB storage. On the other hand, the Poco M6 Plus 5G is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE chipset coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. 


Battery: Oppo K12x 5G comes with a 5100mAh battery that supports 45W SUPERVOOC flash charging. The Poco M6 Plus 5G is backed by a 5030mAh with 33W fast charging. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Oppo Reno 12 series, Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, and more launched so far in July 2024

Price: The Oppo K12x 5G is priced at Rs.12999 for 6GB+128GB storage and Rs.15999 for 8GB+256GB storage. The Poco M6 Plus 5G comes at Rs.12999 and Rs.14499 for 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB storage variants respectively. 

First Published Date: 10 Aug, 09:00 IST
