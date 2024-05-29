 Poco F6 512gb - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Release date : 29 May 2024

POCO F6 512GB

POCO F6 512GB is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 33,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on POCO F6 512GB from HT Tech. Buy POCO F6 512GB now with free delivery.
Black Titanium
512 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

POCO F6 512GB Variants & Price

The price for the POCO F6 512GB in India is Rs. 33,999.  This is the POCO F6 512GB base model with 512 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and Titanium. The status of POCO F6 512GB is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

RAM

12 GB

Display

6.67 inches

Battery

5000 mAh

Rear Camera

50 MP + 8 MP

Poco F6 512gb Latest Update

Poco F6 512gb Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 9/10
Scoring parameters:
10
Storage
10
Performance
8
Battery
8
Display
8
Camera

  • RAM

    12 GB

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 8 MP

  • Front Camera

    20 MP

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

  • Display

    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

  • Removable

    No

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Turbo, 90W: 50 % in 11 minutes

  • Weight

    179 grams

  • Thickness

    7.8 mm

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP64

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Height

    160.5 mm

  • Colours

    Black, Titanium

  • Width

    74.4 mm

  • Build Material

    Back: Plastic

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

  • HDR 10 / HDR+ support

    Yes, HDR 10+

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    89.95 %

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    94.27 %

  • Resolution

    1220x2712 px (FHD+)

  • Screen Size

    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    446 ppi

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Resolution

    20 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(4.0" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)

  • Custom UI

    HyperOS

  • Launch Date

    May 29, 2024 (Official)

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Brand

    POCO

  • Camera Features

    10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Custom Watermark Face detection Filters Touch to focus Voice Shutter

  • OIS

    Yes

  • Video Recording Features

    Dual Video Recording Slo-motion Video HDR Bokeh portrait video Movie Frame Vlog Mode Video Pro Mode Short Video Mode

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode Beautify Macro Mode

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Flash

    Yes, Ring LED

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.59, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(1.95" sensor size, IMX882, CMOS image sensor, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor, 0.8µm pixel size)8 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera(4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N48 / N66 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SAR Value

    Head: 0.848 W/kg, Body: 0.628 W/kg

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.4

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N48 / N66 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • NFC

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Calling

    Yes

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • USB Connectivity

    USB 2.0, Mass storage device, USB charging

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

  • RAM type

    LPDDR5X

  • Fabrication

    4 nm

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Graphics

    Adreno 735

  • CPU

    Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X4 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A720 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A520)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor Type

    Optical

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    512 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Storage Type

    UFS 4.0

    Go to Mobile Recommender