Poco F6 512gb - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

POCO F6 512GB Variants & Price
The price for the POCO F6 512GB in India is Rs. 33,999. This is the POCO F6 512GB base model with 512 GB of internal storage. It comes in the
following colors: Black and Titanium. The status of POCO F6 512GB is Out of Stock.
Poco F6 512gb Full Specifications
Main Camera
Camera Features 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Custom Watermark Face detection Filters Touch to focus Voice Shutter
OIS Yes
Video Recording Features Dual Video Recording Slo-motion Video HDR Bokeh portrait video Movie Frame Vlog Mode Video Pro Mode Short Video Mode
Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode Beautify Macro Mode
Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control
Autofocus Yes
Image Resolution 8150 x 6150 Pixels
Flash Yes, Ring LED
Video Recording 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps
Camera Setup Dual
Resolution 50 MP f/1.59, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(1.95" sensor size, IMX882, CMOS image sensor, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor, 0.8µm pixel size)8 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera(4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
Network & Connectivity
Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz
SIM 2 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N48 / N66 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
SAR Value Head: 0.848 W/kg, Body: 0.628 W/kg
SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
Bluetooth Yes, v5.4
Network Support 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
SIM 1 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N48 / N66 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
NFC Yes
Wi-Fi Calling Yes
SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot
USB Connectivity USB 2.0, Mass storage device, USB charging
GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
VoLTE Yes
Last updated date: 11 July 2024
Poco F6 512gb